3 Unique Perks of the Chase Ink Business Cash® Card
Right now, the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a generous welcome offer: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.
That's an amazing deal for a card with a $0 annual fee. And it could be a solid jumpstart to your business rewards stack.
Here are a few other perks that make this card a winner for small businesses.
1. 0% intro APR to smooth out cash flow
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card gives you 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. (A regular ongoing 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after the intro period.)
That's a full year of interest-free flexibility.
If you've got upfront expenses, or a lag time between billing and receiving payment, this can give you some breathing room while you wait for revenue to land.
Think of it like a short-term business loan… without paying any interest. Just be sure to make your payments every month. When the regular APR kicks in after 12 months, you'll want to have that balance paid off by then.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $750 bonus cash back
-
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $750 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
2. Big cash back on Lyft rides
If you use Lyft for work travel or client meetings, this perk's a gem: The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card earns 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
That's a pretty standout feature, especially if your team's frequently on the move.
On top of that, the card also offers 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year.
These are some of the most common monthly expenses for small businesses. And if you're maximizing those categories, that's up to $1,250 in yearly rewards just from things you're already paying for.
3. Free employee cards (with spending controls)
If you're running a team -- even just a part-time contractor -- this next perk might save you a ton of admin time.
The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card lets you issue employee cards for free. And you can set custom spending limits and alerts for each one.
That means you can delegate purchases, streamline bookkeeping, and still keep full control. No more hunting down receipts or wondering who spent what on where. Every charge shows up clearly in your account dashboard.
Bonus: The rewards from those employee cards go to you, not them. So even if your team is racking up expenses, you're racking up cash back.
Final thoughts
I'm a huge fan of Chase business cards. Compared to many other small business cards on the market, this one has a generous welcome offer, ongoing perks that are genuinely useful, and no annual fee eating into your bottom line.
And if you time things right during that 0% intro APR period, this card could help your business grow faster without taking on expensive debt.
Read our full Ink Business Cash® Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.
