3 Unique Perks of the Chase Ink Business Cash® Card

Right now, the Chase Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has a generous welcome offer: Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

That's an amazing deal for a card with a $0 annual fee. And it could be a solid jumpstart to your business rewards stack.

Here are a few other perks that make this card a winner for small businesses.

1. 0% intro APR to smooth out cash flow

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card gives you 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases. (A regular ongoing 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after the intro period.)

That's a full year of interest-free flexibility.

If you've got upfront expenses, or a lag time between billing and receiving payment, this can give you some breathing room while you wait for revenue to land.

Think of it like a short-term business loan… without paying any interest. Just be sure to make your payments every month. When the regular APR kicks in after 12 months, you'll want to have that balance paid off by then.