3 Upgraded 'Foodie' Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

A couple of months ago, the American Express Platinum Card® underwent a massive refresh, boosting its annual value to over $3,500 in perks. The annual fee also jumped to $895 (see rates and fees).

Most of the refreshed benefits are geared toward luxury travel and high-end lifestyle perks. But if you're a foodie there are also some sneaky little upgrades worth getting excited about.

My wife's a foodie. The kind who'll wait four hours for a TikTok-famous taco stand and somehow turn every weekend into a restaurant crawl. So when we saw these new Platinum Card® perks roll out, she immediately started plotting how to use every last one.

1. $400 Resy Credit for dining at top restaurants

Amex and Resy didn't just extend their partnership -- they turned the dial up to 11.

Platinum Card® Members now get up to $400 in Resy dining credits each year, dished out as $100 in statement credits per calendar quarter.

It applies to eligible purchases at over 10,000 U.S. Resy restaurants, so you're not limited to fine dining or prix fixe spots.

Right now, my wife's got her eye on a Resy listed spot called Aunt Yvette's Kitchen in Eagle Rock -- she's heard nothing but rave reviews. If we can time it right and let our Resy credit pick up the tab, that's the type of meal I don't mind driving to the valley for.

Note: Enrollment is required to activate the Resy perks. It's a one-time action, so after enrollment the credits will apply automatically after you use the card at an eligible spot. Terms apply.