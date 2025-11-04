3 Upgraded 'Foodie' Perks of the Amex Platinum Card
A couple of months ago, the American Express Platinum Card® underwent a massive refresh, boosting its annual value to over $3,500 in perks. The annual fee also jumped to $895 (see rates and fees).
Most of the refreshed benefits are geared toward luxury travel and high-end lifestyle perks. But if you're a foodie there are also some sneaky little upgrades worth getting excited about.
My wife's a foodie. The kind who'll wait four hours for a TikTok-famous taco stand and somehow turn every weekend into a restaurant crawl. So when we saw these new Platinum Card® perks roll out, she immediately started plotting how to use every last one.
1. $400 Resy Credit for dining at top restaurants
Amex and Resy didn't just extend their partnership -- they turned the dial up to 11.
Platinum Card® Members now get up to $400 in Resy dining credits each year, dished out as $100 in statement credits per calendar quarter.
It applies to eligible purchases at over 10,000 U.S. Resy restaurants, so you're not limited to fine dining or prix fixe spots.
Right now, my wife's got her eye on a Resy listed spot called Aunt Yvette's Kitchen in Eagle Rock -- she's heard nothing but rave reviews. If we can time it right and let our Resy credit pick up the tab, that's the type of meal I don't mind driving to the valley for.
Note: Enrollment is required to activate the Resy perks. It's a one-time action, so after enrollment the credits will apply automatically after you use the card at an eligible spot. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit
Most folks already know about the $200 annual Uber Cash ($15/month plus a $20 bonus in December). But many mistakenly assume it's only good for rides. Nope! It can be used toward Uber Eats orders too.
New in 2025, there's a second layer to the perk: $120 in annual Uber One membership credits.
Uber One gives you $0 delivery fee on eligible food, grocery, and convenience orders, plus up to 10% off eligible deliveries and pickups. Which makes those Sunday morning bagel runs or Tuesday-night Thai cravings a whole lot easier to justify.
One night, my wife and I were way too lazy to make dinner and ended up using our Uber Cash to order pho from our favorite spot -- and dumplings from a late-night dim sum place nearby. Both orders showed up at exactly the same time, with zero delivery fees. Total win after a long workday.
Activation required. To activate: Add your Platinum Card® to your Uber Wallet and enroll in Uber One. Then use your credits each month before they expire. Terms apply.
3. Amex Offers = bonus points and foodie cash back
Still one of the most overlooked perks: Amex Offers.
Inside the Amex mobile app or website, you'll find a rotating list of offers. These are things like cash back or bonus points at local bakeries, upscale restaurants, food delivery services, gourmet grocers, and more.
Offers change pretty frequently, and they are tailored to your spending habits and location. I've seen everything from $20 off a $100 meal to extra points at my local coffee shop. You just have to tap "Add to Card" before making your purchase.
Bonus tip: The Platinum Card® also includes Walmart+ membership, which gets you free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from your local store. Terms apply. Perfect for foodies who stock up at home as much as they dine out.
Make the most of your Platinum Card® perks
Most people assume travel cards are only good for lounge access and hotel upgrades. But foodies know better -- the Platinum Card® has a whole other flavor.
To justify the $895 annual fee, you've got to sniff out every perk, from big-ticket dining credits to surprise savings on your next takeout order. Because let's be real -- great food always tastes better when Amex is picking up part of the tab.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the American Express Platinum Card®, click here