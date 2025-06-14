3 Ways I Travel for Free Using One Credit Card

If you've ever felt like travel is out of reach, here are three ways credit card points changed that for me -- and how they can work for you, too.

It doesn't take any "travel hacking." I'm not opening five new cards a year or living in spreadsheets. I keep it simple: one solid travel card, everyday spending, and a little strategy.

Five years ago, I opened the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees ) -- my very first travel credit card. I didn't have a master plan. I just knew it came with a big points bonus and the chance to fly for free. Fast forward to today, and I've taken round-trip flights to Europe, stayed at oceanfront resorts in Hawaii, and booked wine-country weekends without ever pulling out my wallet for airfare or hotels.

This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 25% more value when booking through Chase Travel. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

1. I turn everyday spending into free travel

The key to traveling for free with points is getting a card that rewards you for what you're already buying. Groceries, gas, takeout, Target runs -- it all adds up. My card earns points on every dollar I spend, and I earn even more when I use it for travel or dining. So dinner with friends or an Uber to the airport is helping to fund my next trip.

And the real game-changer is the welcome bonus. When I opened my card, I earned 60,000 bonus points after hitting the minimum spend of $5,000 within the first 3 months. I used those points for a round-trip flight to Cabo. That bonus alone was worth up to $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Pro tip: This strategy only works if you spend responsibly and pay off your balance each month. The goal is to earn points, not rack up interest.

2. I picked a flexible travel card

Not all travel cards are created equal. Some are tied to a single airline or hotel brand, while others (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card) give you flexible points you can use with a bunch of different partners.

I'm not loyal to one airline or hotel chain, so flexibility matters to me. I want the freedom to book with whoever has the best deal, and transferable points make that possible. You can either redeem points through your card's travel portal (often with a value boost) or transfer them to airline and hotel programs for even better redemptions.

If you're just starting out, a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card hits that sweet spot of strong rewards and flexibility without the steep annual fees of premium cards.

Curious which travel cards offer the biggest bonuses and perks right now? Check out our top travel card picks.

3. I maximize my points for better redemptions

Earning points is just half the equation. Using them wisely is what really stretches your travel budget.

Sometimes I book through the Chase Travel portal, where points are worth 25% more with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Other times, I transfer points to partners like United or Hyatt to unlock even more value. One of my favorite ways to redeem points? A last-minute flight that would've cost $800 or more in cash -- booked with points for just $5 in fees.

Being flexible with dates, tracking deals, and setting trip goals helps me make the most of my rewards. It turns planning a vacation into a fun little challenge.

Ready to start traveling for free?

You don't need a giant travel budget or a complicated travel-hacking system to see the world. I've saved thousands of dollars with one card and a little intention. If you're ready to turn your everyday spending into your next big trip, there's no better time to start.

Ready to turn your next trip into a points-funded adventure? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today.