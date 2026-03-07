3 Ways to Get Rid of That Pesky $95 Annual Fee on Your Credit Card

If you're paying a $95 annual fee on a credit card and can't confidently say your rewards cover it, you're probably losing money. It's that simple.

That $95 might not sound like much. But across a decade, that's nearly $1,000 out of your pocket -- for a card that isn't pulling its weight. I've been optimizing credit cards for years, and the number one mistake I see people make is paying fees on autopilot without ever questioning them.

The good news: you have options. Here are three legit ways to get rid of that annual fee without blowing up your credit score or starting from scratch.

1. Call your issuer and just ask

Most people never try this, but it works more than you might think.

Call the number on the back of your card and tell the rep you're not thrilled with the annual fee and want to talk through your options. You don't need to be pushy or threaten to cancel. Just be honest and direct.

A few things could happen:

They waive the fee outright as a loyalty gesture

They offer a retention bonus to keep your account open

They point you toward a no-annual-fee card that might be a better fit

I've seen the credits and retention offers play out firsthand. I once called to cancel a travel rewards card I didn't use anymore and the rep offered me a $200 cash back credit if I spent $1,000 on the card within the next three months. It was kind of like a welcome bonus, but I was an existing customer (and I jumped on it because that was like free money for spending I was gonna do anyway).

It doesn't always work. But it costs you only a 10-minute phone call to check what's available. That's a pretty good risk-reward ratio.

2. Downgrade to a no-annual-fee card from the same issuer

This is probably the cleanest solution: try to "downgrade" your card within the same rewards family.

Many credit card issuers offer a no-annual-fee version of cards. You can call your issuer and request a product change.

The best part about this route is that in most cases, they'll let you keep your existing credit history and account credit line.

If your current card just isn't worth the cost anymore, check out our picks for no-annual-fee credit cards from top issuers -- there are some genuinely strong options that won't cost you anything to carry.

3. Just cancel the card

If the first two options don't pan out, canceling is always on the table.

But go in with eyes open -- closing a credit card can impact your credit score. It may reduce your available credit and shorten your average account age, both of which factor into your score.

If your credit profile is strong and you have other cards open, the impact might be really small. But it's worth knowing before you cancel.

The bottom line

Don't pay recurring fees that aren't earning their keep. If you can't realistically use the benefits to outweigh that $95 (or whatever the fee is), it's time to either ask for the fee to be waived or find a card that's a better fit for how you actually spend.

That said, not all annual fees are bad. Most cards charge them because they deliver equivalent -- or significantly better -- value through rewards like cash back or travel upgrades and perks.

Browse the top rewards credit cards for 2026 here and find one that actually works for you.