$300 a Year on Streaming: The Amex Platinum Is the Best Card for Binge-Watching

At first glance, the American Express Platinum Card® seems like it's only fit for travelers. The headline perks are usually airport lounge access, hotel credits, and first-class travel perks.

But there are some sneaky everyday credits that are useful in normal life, even ones you can use from your couch.

With its recent update, the American Express Platinum Card® now offers up to $300 a year in digital entertainment credits (terms apply; enrollment required). Translation: your streaming habit just got a whole lot cheaper.

Save $25 a month on streaming and digital subscriptions

The Platinum Card® includes up to $25 per month in digital entertainment credits, issued monthly. Over a full year, that adds up to $300 back on subscriptions you might already be paying for.

Eligible services currently include:

Disney+

ESPN+

Hulu

Peacock

Paramount+

YouTube TV

YouTube Premium

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

To use the credit, you simply pay for these subscriptions directly with your Platinum Card®.

Statement credits are applied automatically when eligible charges post. Enrollment is required, and terms apply.

It's not just streaming, either. A couple of major news subscriptions are on the list, which makes it valuable to a wider group of people. Between entertainment and news, hitting $25 a month usually isn't much of a stretch.

That alone knocks $300 off the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) before you even think about travel.