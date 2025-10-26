$300 a Year on Streaming: The Updated Amex Platinum Is Better Than Ever for Binge-Watching

If you watch as many movies and TV shows as I do, chances are you'll get a kick out of the updated American Express Platinum Card®.

With its recent refresh, the Platinum Card® now offers $300 a year in credits on "digital entertainment," which includes popular streaming services like Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock (terms apply; enrollment may be required).

That means the Platinum Card® isn't just a fit for frequent flyers and big spenders -- it's great for couch potatoes and binge-watchers, too.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®'s expanded streaming perk.

Save $25 a month with your favorite streamers

With the Platinum Card®, you'll now get $25 a month in credits to use on "digital entertainment," up from $20 a month beforehand. That comes out to $300 a month. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

The list of ways to use this perk has expanded, too. Eligible services now include:

Disney+

ESPN+

Hulu

The New York Times

Paramount+

Peacock

The Wall Street Journal

YouTube TV

YouTube Premium

As you can see, it's not just streamers -- there are a few newspapers in there, too. Who doesn't spend at least $25 a month on those services?

Just make sure you use your card to purchase directly from the providers.

Want to save $25 a month on your favorite streaming services? Read our full review of the Platinum Card® to learn more and apply today.