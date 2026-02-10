$300 a Year on Streaming: This Is the Best Card for Binge-Watching

If you're anything like me (or most other people), you probably spend a good amount of time on the couch, watching your favorite movies and shows. If only there were a card for that…

Luckily, there is: the American Express Platinum Card®. You probably know it best as a luxury travel card, and it is -- but the Platinum Card® also comes with $300 a year in credits on "digital entertainment," which can be used for popular streaming services like Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

That means the Platinum Card® isn't just great for jetsetters -- it's great for couch potatoes, too. Here's what to know.

Save $25 a month on your favorite streaming services

The Platinum Card® comes with up to $25 a month in credits to use on "digital entertainment," which comes out to $300 a year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Eligible services include:

Disney+

ESPN+

Hulu

The New York Times

Paramount+

Peacock

The Wall Street Journal

YouTube TV

YouTube Premium

As you can see, it's not just streamers -- you can actually put it toward a few great publications, too. Just make sure you use your card to purchase directly from the providers.