$300 a Year on Streaming: This Is the Best Card for Binge-Watching

You probably know the American Express Platinum Card® for its long list of travel perks -- and that makes sense. But what if I told you it's also great for binge-watchers and couch potatoes?

It's true: The Platinum Card® comes with up to $300 a year in credits to use on "digital entertainment," which can be put toward streaming services like Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+, plus publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Here's how to save on streaming services and more with the Platinum Card® today.

A monthly credit worth up to $300 a year

With the Platinum Card®, you'll get up to $25 a month in credits to put toward "digital entertainment," with eligible services including:

Disney+

ESPN+

Hulu

The New York Times

Paramount+

Peacock

The Wall Street Journal

YouTube TV

YouTube Premium

To earn the credit, all you have to do is use your card to purchase directly from the provider(s). Once you do, you'll get a maximum of $25 back every month. That's a value of $300 a year, all for the streaming services and publications you already love. Terms apply; enrollment may be required