$300 a Year on Streaming: This Is the Best Card for Binge-Watching
You probably know the American Express Platinum Card® for its long list of travel perks -- and that makes sense. But what if I told you it's also great for binge-watchers and couch potatoes?
It's true: The Platinum Card® comes with up to $300 a year in credits to use on "digital entertainment," which can be put toward streaming services like Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+, plus publications like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Here's how to save on streaming services and more with the Platinum Card® today.
A monthly credit worth up to $300 a year
With the Platinum Card®, you'll get up to $25 a month in credits to put toward "digital entertainment," with eligible services including:
- Disney+
- ESPN+
- Hulu
- The New York Times
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- The Wall Street Journal
- YouTube TV
- YouTube Premium
To earn the credit, all you have to do is use your card to purchase directly from the provider(s). Once you do, you'll get a maximum of $25 back every month. That's a value of $300 a year, all for the streaming services and publications you already love. Terms apply; enrollment may be required
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Is the Platinum Card® worth it for the digital entertainment credits alone?
The short answer: no, probably not. The Platinum Card® has a steep $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), so even if you maximize your digital entertainment credits each year, you're still on the hook for almost $600 that hasn't been recouped.
The American Express Platinum Card® is really a luxury travel card, and while some of the more niche benefits (like digital entertainment credits) are a nice value add, if you don't travel at least a few times a year and take advantage of some of the card's other credits and perks, then you likely will not come out ahead.
The good news is, there are a ton of other valuable benefits available with this card.
Get more than $3,500 in total value
Digital entertainment credits aren't the only great perk the Platinum Card® has to offer -- far from it. In all, the card comes with over $3,500 in potential annual value across various travel and lifestyle benefits, enough to cover the annual fee nearly four times over.
Some of the best perks include:
- $600 a year in hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)
- $300 in annual lululemon credits
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
So if you want to save on streaming services to watch on your next cross-country flight, the Platinum Card® is definitely your best bet.
Unlock a welcome bonus offer
Finally, the cherry on top: the welcome bonus offer. It's a huge part of any credit card's value prop, and the Platinum Card® comes with a great one.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That max offer makes for a value of at least $1,750 in travel rewards at a redemption value of $0.01 per point, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. Or potentially even more if you use one of Amex's hotel or airline partners. That's a lot of fully covered flights for you to keep enjoying your favorite comfort watch.
Ready for the chance to earn a huge welcome bonus, save up to $25 a month on your favorite streaming services, and more? Check out our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here