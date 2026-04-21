$3,000 a Year on Gas: This Is the Best Card for Your Commute
The average American spends around $2,500 a year on gas. But in 2026, that number will almost certainly climb higher with the inflated (and painful) gas prices we're all feeling right now.
Using the right credit card at the pump is a lowkey way to relieve some of that sting.
Right now, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is doing something different -- and I think commuters can really take advantage.
The 6% first-year cash back opportunity
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you custom choose a single spending category to earn elevated cash back -- and Gas & EV charging stations is one of those categories.
You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. You'll earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
One thing to know: the 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined quarterly spending across your chosen category and grocery purchases. For most commuters, that's plenty of room.
How much can you earn?
Here's how the cash back plays out across different spending levels:
|Annual Gas Spend
|Basic 1% Back Card
|Earning 6% Back (Year 1)
|$1,500
|$15
|$90
|$2,500
|$25
|$150
|$3,000
|$30
|$180
After year one, the rate settles at 3% on your chosen category -- still triple what many basic credit cards offer for general spending these days.
The welcome offer makes year one even better
On top of the cash back for spending, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also has a welcome offer for new customers:
You can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. That's a pretty low spending threshold which you'll probably clear just by buying gas and groceries.
Stack that $200 on top of your first-year gas rewards, and you're looking at $380+ in total cash back value in year one for a card with a $0 annual fee. That math is hard to argue with.
Who this card is best for
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a great pick for anyone in 2026 with a high gas spend.
And since there's no annual fee, it works for budget-conscious families who don't want to add a new expense to the mix. This card pays you cash back without costing you anything to hold.
Existing Bank of America customers get an extra layer of convenience here, too. This card lives inside the same account and login as your other Bank of America products, so there's nothing new to set up or track separately.
Our Foolish take
The 6% first-year cash back on a category you choose -- gas, dining, online shopping, travel, and more -- is one of the better first-year offers available on a no-annual-fee card right now.
Add the welcome offer, and the total value in year one is genuinely hard to beat.
Yes, the elevated rate is a first-year promotion. But 3% on gas (or another chosen category) after that is still competitive, the card costs nothing to hold, and the rewards never expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.
Read our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.