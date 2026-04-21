$3,000 a Year on Gas: This Is the Best Card for Your Commute

The average American spends around $2,500 a year on gas. But in 2026, that number will almost certainly climb higher with the inflated (and painful) gas prices we're all feeling right now.

Using the right credit card at the pump is a lowkey way to relieve some of that sting.

Right now, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is doing something different -- and I think commuters can really take advantage.

The 6% first-year cash back opportunity

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you custom choose a single spending category to earn elevated cash back -- and Gas & EV charging stations is one of those categories.

You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. You'll earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.