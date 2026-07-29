4 Big Credit Card Deals You Don't Want to Miss in July 2026

Right now, a handful of the top rewards cards are running welcome offers that are hard to walk past. One is offering 100,000 bonus points on a card with a $95 annual fee. One pairs a cash bonus with an intro APR runway. One just pushed its business bonus up to an all-time high. Here's a quick look at these July 2026 stand-outs, and who each one is for. 1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- limited-time offer of 100,000 bonus points The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) just refreshed its annual benefits last month, and is celebrating with a boosted welcome offer worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. On a card that costs just $95 a year, that's rare. Annual fee: $95 Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Why I like it: This is my most recommended travel credit card. It's perfect for people who are ready to graduate from flat-rate cash back into travel rewards. The refreshed package now includes up to $100 in statement credits each year for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel, plus 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), gas & EV charging, and vacation homes, and points you can transfer to airline and hotel partners. Those 100,000 bonus points are worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value. But can stretch further on select deals or when you transfer them to travel partners. Since the hotel credit increased to $100 annually, the $95 annual fee is fully justified.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LAST CHANCE Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer ends at 3 PM EST on 7/30/2026! Circle with letter I in it. Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 100,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Gas rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application. Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs Member FDIC



2. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card -- 3% on dining and groceries, plus a $250 bonus The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) also has a boosted offer, and one of the highest cash back rates for groceries and dining. Since there's no annual fee, it makes a great everyday earner and long-term keeper. Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees) Welcome offer: Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Why I like it: Groceries and dining are some of the highest spending categories for every single household. So most families can benefit from the unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with no rotating categories to track. The welcome offer is extremely easy to earn to boost your immediate rewards.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-Time Offer New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies) Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 1%-8% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earn $250 Cash Back Bottom Line Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Early Spend Bonus Dining rewards Entertainment rewards No annual fee Great intro APR for purchases Balance transfer fee

Card Details For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies Top rated mobile app



3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card -- a $1,000 bonus at an all-time high The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) just raised its welcome offer to the highest bonus I've seen on this card, and it's an extremely good deal for small businesses. Annual fee: $0 Welcome offer: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. Why I like it: This is a clean, no-fuss business card. You earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no categories to manage, and there's no annual fee eating into your rewards. It also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after), which helps if you're funding startup costs or a big equipment buy. Pair it with a Chase travel card and that flat 1.5% cash back converts into transferable points.

Limited-time Offer Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Competitive cash back rate Great intro APR No annual fee Free employee cards No bonus categories Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business No Annual Fee Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control. Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information. 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Member FDIC



4. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- double your top spending category for a year The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card boosts your chosen category to 6% cash back for the entire first year, on top of a solid welcome bonus. That first-year rate is the draw. Annual fee: $0 Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Why I like it: This card lets you customize the rewards, so you can earn more based on your spending. You pick one category to earn 6% cash back on, like gas, online shopping, or dining, for your first year (you can change the top category each month). After that first year it drops to 3%, which is still strong for a no-annual-fee card. The 6% applies to the first $2,500 in combined choice category and grocery spend each quarter, so it rewards steady spenders more than big one-time buys. There's also a solid intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Bonus Offer Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. 1% - 6% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening $200 cash back Bottom Line This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

Card Details $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.