4 Little-Known Perks of the Amex Business Platinum Card
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the more popular business credit cards out there, and for good reason. In exchange for an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you can unlock more than $4,000 in annual perks -- so many perks, in fact, that a few of them fly under the radar.
Beyond marquee benefits like $600 in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay) and versatile airport lounge access (terms apply), the Amex Business Platinum Card has plenty more to offer. Here are four lesser-known perks of the card that can put it over the top for lots of cardholders.
1. Up to $300 back on ChatGPT Business
This one's new enough that a lot of people might not have heard about it. A few months back, Amex added a $300 ChatGPT Business credit to the Amex Business Platinum Card, used to help cover the cost of a ChatGPT Business plan. Terms apply; enrollment required.
ChatGPT Business works a bit differently from its personal plan, and requires a minimum of two users. If you're a solo operator, this one may not mean much. But if you're part of a team, you can enjoy benefits like a shared workspace, integration with Google Drive, increased data privacy, and more.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
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Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
2. 35% points rebate
This benefit doesn't come up much outside of serious travel rewards circles, but it's one of the more interesting things the Amex Business Platinum Card does.
When you book a flight using Membership Rewards points through Amex Travel, you get 35% of those points back, up to 1 million points back per calendar year. Terms apply.
There's a catch worth flagging: The rebate is now limited to flights on a single qualifying airline of your choice, where it previously applied to any business or first class ticket on any carrier. That's a meaningful restriction, and definitely narrows this perk's appeal.
But if your go-to carrier is on Amex's eligible list, it's still a great way to stretch your points even further than before.
3. Premium status with Avis, Hertz, and National
No matter what credit card you're talking about, rental car perks are easy to sleep on. They're not the flashiest thing out there -- but with the Amex Business Platinum Card, they're still plenty valuable.
You'll enjoy perks across different brands, too. With Avis, Hertz, and National, card members can enjoy complimentary premium status -- though the specific perks vary by program. With Hertz you'll get Gold status, which includes expedited pickup and bonus points on every rental.
And with National, you'll get Emerald Club Executive status, which lets you choose your car from the Executive Selection area and earn a free rental day after six credits instead of the usual seven.
None of this happens automatically -- terms apply, and enrollment is required for each program. But the perks are worth it even if you only rent a car once or twice a year.
4. Up to $120 back per year on your wireless bill
This one might have the broadest appeal of any perk out there. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express offers up to $10 back per month -- $120 per year -- on wireless service purchased directly from a U.S. wireless provider. Terms apply; enrollment required.
Just pay your phone bill with the card, enroll once through your Amex account, and the credit posts automatically. Who isn't paying at least $10 a month for their phone?
On their own, none of these perks are going to make the Amex Business Platinum Card worth applying for. But when you add them all up, this top business card starts to look that much more appealing.
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For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here