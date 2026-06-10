4 Little-Known Perks of the Amex Business Platinum Card

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the more popular business credit cards out there, and for good reason. In exchange for an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you can unlock more than $4,000 in annual perks -- so many perks, in fact, that a few of them fly under the radar.

Beyond marquee benefits like $600 in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay) and versatile airport lounge access (terms apply), the Amex Business Platinum Card has plenty more to offer. Here are four lesser-known perks of the card that can put it over the top for lots of cardholders.

1. Up to $300 back on ChatGPT Business

This one's new enough that a lot of people might not have heard about it. A few months back, Amex added a $300 ChatGPT Business credit to the Amex Business Platinum Card, used to help cover the cost of a ChatGPT Business plan. Terms apply; enrollment required.

ChatGPT Business works a bit differently from its personal plan, and requires a minimum of two users. If you're a solo operator, this one may not mean much. But if you're part of a team, you can enjoy benefits like a shared workspace, integration with Google Drive, increased data privacy, and more.