4 Money Moves to Make Before Summer Spending Hits -- One Could Save You $100 or More

My wife just showed me the Amazon cart she's been building up -- all stuff we need (apparently) this summer. A new tent, random camping supplies, swimsuits for the boys, a few other things that seemed to multiply the longer I scrolled.

One click later, $500 was spent and summer hasn't even officially started yet!

I'm not saying it's stuff we won't use. But it was one of those moments where you realize warm weather has a way of accelerating spending before you've had a chance to think about it.

But a few small shifts made right now can help limit those "sure, why not" purchases you might not fully need to make before Labor Day. Here's what I'd focus on.

Move 1: Set a summer spending number

You don't need a super-strict budget -- just a round number helps. Something like: I'm comfortable spending $X on fun stuff between now and Labor Day.

It sounds almost too simple. But having a rough ceiling changes how you make decisions in the moment. You stop saying yes to everything by default and start choosing the things that actually matter.

The tent and the camping gear I just ordered -- we need it and will definitely use it. But I was able to axe the matching swim-suits for my kids before checkout -- because they have a ton already and we honestly don't need more.

Move 2: Make sure your everyday card is actually earning you something

If you're still swiping a card that earns 1% back (or nothing at all), every dollar you spend this summer is leaving money on the table.