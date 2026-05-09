4 Money Moves to Make Before Summer Spending Hits -- One Could Save You $100 or More
My wife just showed me the Amazon cart she's been building up -- all stuff we need (apparently) this summer. A new tent, random camping supplies, swimsuits for the boys, a few other things that seemed to multiply the longer I scrolled.
One click later, $500 was spent and summer hasn't even officially started yet!
I'm not saying it's stuff we won't use. But it was one of those moments where you realize warm weather has a way of accelerating spending before you've had a chance to think about it.
But a few small shifts made right now can help limit those "sure, why not" purchases you might not fully need to make before Labor Day. Here's what I'd focus on.
Move 1: Set a summer spending number
You don't need a super-strict budget -- just a round number helps. Something like: I'm comfortable spending $X on fun stuff between now and Labor Day.
It sounds almost too simple. But having a rough ceiling changes how you make decisions in the moment. You stop saying yes to everything by default and start choosing the things that actually matter.
The tent and the camping gear I just ordered -- we need it and will definitely use it. But I was able to axe the matching swim-suits for my kids before checkout -- because they have a ton already and we honestly don't need more.
Move 2: Make sure your everyday card is actually earning you something
If you're still swiping a card that earns 1% back (or nothing at all), every dollar you spend this summer is leaving money on the table.
On $3,000 in summer spending -- travel, dining out, groceries, random Amazon orders -- a card earning 1% gets you $30 back. A card earning 2% or more gets you $60 to $90 or more. That's easy money for doing the exact same spending you were already going to do.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 award, and it's a strong option if you want bonus categories on top of a solid flat rate -- with no annual fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
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- Member FDIC
Move 3: Take advantage of free local activities
My wife is the best at this. She just types "free things to do in Los Angeles this weekend" into Google every few weeks, and the list that comes back is really impressive.
That one simple habit has saved us hundreds of dollars -- especially during the summer. We pack our own sandwiches too, which sounds small but prevents us from blowing money at food trucks when out and about.
Here are a few things worth looking up in your own city:
- Free community concerts and outdoor music events
- Movies in the park
- Hiking trails and nature preserves
- Free museum days (many rotate monthly)
- Farmers markets and street fairs
- Local festivals and community events
Most cities have more going on than people realize -- it just takes five minutes to look.
Move 4: Top off your emergency fund before summer surprises hit
Summer plans have a way of producing surprises. A car repair on a road trip. An urgent vet visit mid-camping-trip. A flight change fee you didn't see coming.
If your emergency fund is running a little light, right now is the right time to pad it -- before the curveballs land. Even an extra $300 to $500 set aside over the next few weeks gives you meaningful breathing room.
And if you're parking that cash in a regular savings account earning near-zero interest, you're leaving money on the table there too. A high-yield savings account can earn you significantly more while you wait -- sometimes as much as 10X the national average rate.
Bonus: If you're traveling this summer, stay protected with the right card
Travel cards are good for rewards -- but most people overlook the included travel protections if plans go sideways.
The right card can cover you if a flight gets canceled, bags go missing, or a trip gets cut short -- and some include rental car coverage too. The wrong card can hit you with a 3% foreign transaction fee on every overseas purchase, which adds up fast on a week-long trip.
Basically, if you've got travel on the calendar, line up the right travel card before you book. Most protections only apply when you use that card to pay from the start. See our picks for the best travel cards of 2026.
Our Foolish take
Summer spending is coming whether you plan for it or not. The difference between coming out ahead and coming out sideways is usually a few small decisions made early -- a better card, a bigger cushion, a free Saturday at the park, and a number to keep you honest.
None of this is complicated. And any one of these moves can more than pay for the five minutes it takes to make it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.