4 of the Easiest Ways to Earn the Amex Platinum's Huge Welcome Bonus Offer

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there. Its one-of-a-kind welcome bonus offer is a big reason why.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At the standard rate of $0.01 per point, Motley Fool Money estimates you could earn a bonus worth $1,750 in travel rewards -- or even more if you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners. The catch is the $12,000 in 6 months spending threshold -- for most people, that's not chump change.

The good news is you probably don't need to overhaul your spending habits to hit it. Here are four easy ways to knock out the spending requirement on the Platinum Card® welcome bonus offer.

1. Book a trip (and earn points in the process)

If you're planning any travel in the next six months, putting those expenses on your new card is a super easy way to make a dent in the spending requirement. As an added bonus, you'll pile up even more points when you do it.

The Platinum Card® earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. It also earns 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.

Let's say you spent $3,000 in the Amex Travel portal on flights and hotels. That gets you a quarter of the way to earning the welcome bonus right there -- and you'll earn an additional 15,000 points for your trouble (worth another $150+ in rewards).

Even if you weren't planning to travel soon, it's worth asking: Is there a trip you've been putting off? Booking now can mean big savings down the line.