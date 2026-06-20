4 of the Easiest Ways to Earn the Amex Platinum's Huge Welcome Bonus Offer
The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there. Its one-of-a-kind welcome bonus offer is a big reason why.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At the standard rate of $0.01 per point, Motley Fool Money estimates you could earn a bonus worth $1,750 in travel rewards -- or even more if you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners. The catch is the $12,000 in 6 months spending threshold -- for most people, that's not chump change.
The good news is you probably don't need to overhaul your spending habits to hit it. Here are four easy ways to knock out the spending requirement on the Platinum Card® welcome bonus offer.
1. Book a trip (and earn points in the process)
If you're planning any travel in the next six months, putting those expenses on your new card is a super easy way to make a dent in the spending requirement. As an added bonus, you'll pile up even more points when you do it.
The Platinum Card® earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. It also earns 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
Let's say you spent $3,000 in the Amex Travel portal on flights and hotels. That gets you a quarter of the way to earning the welcome bonus right there -- and you'll earn an additional 15,000 points for your trouble (worth another $150+ in rewards).
Even if you weren't planning to travel soon, it's worth asking: Is there a trip you've been putting off? Booking now can mean big savings down the line.
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APR
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. Pay bills and subscriptions
Think about the recurring expenses you pay annually or monthly: car insurance, Amazon Prime, streaming bundles, gym memberships. All of those are worth using your new Platinum Card® for, assuming you're going to be spending that money anyway. You can even sometimes prepay bills months ahead of time for an easy way to up your spending.
Homeowners and auto insurance policies in particular can put a big dent in the spend requirement, and most insurers accept credit cards without a processing fee. Stacking two or three of these in your first month can quietly put a few thousand dollars on your card.
3. Cover a big purchase (that you were already planning)
Home renovations, appliance replacements, car repairs -- if any of these were already on your to-do list, the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer is a great reason to knock them out now.
Any or all of these services can run into the thousands. Just don't use the Platinum Card® welcome bonus offer as a reason to go on an unnecessary shopping spree. The key here is sticking to purchases that you actually need to make -- or that you were at least planning to make beforehand.
4. Add an authorized user for more easy spending
Finally, adding a spouse, partner, or family member as an authorized user means their purchases count toward your spending requirement, too. If two people are putting most or all of their spending on one card, $12,000 in 6 months becomes a lot more manageable.
It's worth noting, though, that Amex charges an annual fee to add authorized users to the Platinum Card®. Each authorized user will cost you $195 a year (see rates and fees) on top of the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Authorized users get access to other card perks, too, like airport lounge access. Terms apply. But make sure the tradeoff makes sense before you put them to work for that big welcome bonus offer.
Want to learn more about the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer, travel perks, and more? Check out our full American Express Platinum Card® review to see if it's right for you today.
FAQs
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Generally, no. Amex's welcome bonus offer eligibility rules typically restrict bonus earning if you've held the card before or currently have it. Terms apply.
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The welcome bonus offer alone can justify the card's annual fee in the first year. But the Platinum Card®'s ongoing credits -- worth over $3,500 a year (terms apply; enrollment may be required) -- are what make it worth keeping long-term.
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Card fees, traveler's checks, person-to-person payments, prepaid cards, gift cards, and other cash equivalents don't count. Terms apply.
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Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here