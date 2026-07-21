4 Reasons to Get Your Credit Score Above 800

The best 30-year rates kick in around a 780 score, and they don't improve above that. Here's a snapshot of average 30-year fixed rates by credit score, as of July 2026:

Here's the honest part: you don't strictly need 800 to get great rates. Most lenders hand out their best terms around 780 for mortgages and auto loans. But reaching 800 gives you a cushion, and it unlocks a handful of other perks, too.

Cracking a credit score of 800 saves you money on almost everything you borrow. The average FICO® Score in the U.S. sits at 714. Only about a quarter of Americans reach the 800-to-850 range, according to Motley Fool Money research.

The bottom of the table shows that anyone with a 780 score or higher gets the same top rate. So an 800 locks you firmly into the best tier. A borrower at 620 pays about $193 more each month on a $350,000 loan. Over 30 years, that's nearly $70,000 that stays in your pocket instead.

2. Lock in the lowest car loan rate

Your credit score has an even bigger effect on car loans than on mortgages.

Drivers with super-prime scores of 781 and up landed an average rate of 5.18% on a new-car loan in early 2025, according to Experian. Buyers with the weakest credit paid more than 15% for the same loan. On a typical new car, that gap means thousands in extra interest across a five-year term.

3. Cut your car insurance bill by up to $2,200 a year

Auto insurers treat your credit as a risk signal, fair or not. Only a few states, including California, ban this practice. A strong credit score slashes your car insurance premium, even though no loan is involved.

Drivers with excellent credit paid an average of $1,947 a year in 2023. Drivers with poor credit paid $4,145, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a gap of nearly $2,200 a year for the exact same coverage.

4. Get approved for any credit card you want

An 800 score means you have access to the cream of the crop credit cards on the market. The best rewards, perks, and richest welcome offers are typically available to people with excellent credit.

With a score that high, you clear the bar for nearly every issuer, assuming your income and other application factors check out. Personally, I earn well over $1,000 in credit card rewards each year, so holding the right card can make a big financial difference.

Compare today's top credit cards to see the ones you likely qualify for.

Why crossing 800 is worth it

Simply put, life is cheaper when you have a higher credit score. And reaching 800 puts you in a spot to get the best loan terms and rates -- with wiggle room, too.

Credit scores go up and down a little from month to month. With an 800 credit score, a routine dip still leaves you comfortably in the top tier. I open a new rewards card most years, and I never sweat the temporary ding.

Getting there is simpler than it sounds: pay every bill on time, keep your balances low, and let your accounts age. Do that, and 800 stops being a goal and starts being your normal.



