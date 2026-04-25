4 Reasons You Can Get Denied for a Credit Card That Have Nothing to Do With Your Score

You did everything right. You paid your bills on time, kept your card balances low, and watched your credit score climb into "very good" or even "excellent" territory.

Then you applied for a credit card -- and got rejected. Huh?

It happens more often than you'd think. The average credit card rejection rate was 21% in 2024, per the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. We can assume a lot of those were due to a low credit score -- but the truth is, it's far from the only reason.

Here are four reasons you can get denied for a credit card that have nothing to do with your score.

1. There's an error on your application

Let's start with the simplest and most avoidable reason: A mistake in your application.

A typo in your Social Security number, a name mismatch, or an incorrect address can all trigger a denial that has nothing to do with your creditworthiness. File all these under the category of "operator error."

Double-checking the basics before you submit takes two minutes and could save you a ding on your credit report. And be sure to note a lender's specific eligibility requirements -- think things like where you live -- to limit avoidable mistakes.

Also keep in mind that if you get denied for a card, the issuer is required to tell you why. That'll help you figure out exactly why you struck out, and how to avoid it going forward.

2. Your income is too low or couldn't be verified

Credit card issuers don't publish minimum income requirements, but if you don't have sufficient income -- or any at all -- you're taking a risk that you'll get denied.

This one catches some people off guard, since income isn't factored into your credit score. But issuers want to be confident that you can actually pay a balance. If your income is low, varies wildly, or is unverifiable for whatever reason, those can all be red flags to lenders.

It's worth noting that the income you claim on an application may need to be backed up with documentation -- and of course, whatever you list should be 100% accurate and verifiable. No funny stuff.

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3. Your debt-to-income ratio is too high

Even with an 800+ credit score, you can be carrying a lot of debt. And lenders can see that.

In addition to your score, issuers will usually look at your overall debt-to-income ratio (DTI) to see if you can realistically handle more credit. That includes mortgages, auto loans, existing card balances -- all of it.

A high DTI can signal that you're already stretched thin, regardless of how clean your payment history looks. Your score reflects how well you've managed debt; your DTI reflects how much of it you're currently sitting on. Issuers care about both.

4. You've opened too many accounts recently

This one can trip up a lot of travel card lovers.

Most major banks have application rules that prevent you from landing too many cards back to back. Chase's 5/24 rule, for instance, limits approvals if you've opened five or more cards in the last 24 months. That includes cards from any issuer, not just Chase.

Other issuers have their own rules, too. That means if you've been stacking up cards to chase perks and welcome bonuses, your approval odds might be lower than you think -- even if your score hasn't changed.

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