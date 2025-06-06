4 Smart Reasons to Upgrade to a Premium Credit Card in 2025

You don't need a premium credit card to live your best financial life. But in the right situation, these cards can pay for themselves fast.

Many premium cards come packed with luxury travel perks, strong insurance protections, and welcome offers of $900 or more. Of course, they also have hefty annual fees. So the trick is knowing when to upgrade, and how to wring every dollar of value from the benefits.

Here are a few situations when upgrading might make sense.

1. You're planning a big trip in 2025

My friends just got back from a 10-day trip to Greece. Before leaving, they got a new premium travel card that gave them lounge access, hotel status upgrades, CLEAR® Plus, and a bunch of other travel credits. They said it was the best experience they've ever had.

If you've got big travel plans this year or next, upgrading to a premium card could be totally worth it.

The The Platinum Card® from American Express is a go-to for travelers who want the red carpet rolled out. Here are some of the top perks included:

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel

on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel Airport lounge access (Centurion, Priority Pass™, Delta Sky Club)

(Centurion, Priority Pass™, Delta Sky Club) Gold status at Hilton and Marriott

Up to $199 CLEAR® Plus credit for faster airport security.

for faster airport security. Statement credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application.

$200 airline fee credit (hello, wifi and snacks on the plane!)

(hello, wifi and snacks on the plane!) Fine Hotels & Resorts® benefits like room upgrades and late checkout

like room upgrades and late checkout Terms apply; enrollment may be required

This card offers over $1,500 in credits per year, and that doesn't even include the points you'll earn through spending. Just keep in mind the $695 annual fee -- see rates and fees. It could totally change your upcoming vacations and is totally worth it if you can use all the perks.