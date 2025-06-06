4 Smart Reasons to Upgrade to a Premium Credit Card in 2025
KEY POINTS
- Premium cards come with top-tier travel protections, ideal for big trips.
- Perks like lounge access, hotel upgrades, and rental car status make travel more comfortable.
- Large upcoming expenses can help unlock $900 and higher welcome offers.
You don't need a premium credit card to live your best financial life. But in the right situation, these cards can pay for themselves fast.
Many premium cards come packed with luxury travel perks, strong insurance protections, and welcome offers of $900 or more. Of course, they also have hefty annual fees. So the trick is knowing when to upgrade, and how to wring every dollar of value from the benefits.
Here are a few situations when upgrading might make sense.
1. You're planning a big trip in 2025
My friends just got back from a 10-day trip to Greece. Before leaving, they got a new premium travel card that gave them lounge access, hotel status upgrades, CLEAR® Plus, and a bunch of other travel credits. They said it was the best experience they've ever had.
If you've got big travel plans this year or next, upgrading to a premium card could be totally worth it.
The The Platinum Card® from American Express is a go-to for travelers who want the red carpet rolled out. Here are some of the top perks included:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel
- Airport lounge access (Centurion, Priority Pass™, Delta Sky Club)
- Gold status at Hilton and Marriott
- Up to $199 CLEAR® Plus credit for faster airport security.
- Statement credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application.
- $200 airline fee credit (hello, wifi and snacks on the plane!)
- Fine Hotels & Resorts® benefits like room upgrades and late checkout
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
This card offers over $1,500 in credits per year, and that doesn't even include the points you'll earn through spending. Just keep in mind the $695 annual fee -- see rates and fees. It could totally change your upcoming vacations and is totally worth it if you can use all the perks.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. Earn 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
80,000 Membership Rewards® Points
-
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome bonus worth $800 in points. Terms apply.
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
- $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- With American Express Global Lounge Collection® eligible Card Members can enjoy access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally, including The Centurion® Lounge, Unlimited Delta Sky Club® Access when flying an eligible Delta flight, Escape Lounges, Lufthansa Lounges when flying Lufthansa Group, Plaza Premium, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges, & Additional Global Lounge Collection Partner Lounges subject to visit limitations. Lounges may have their own rules, like additional access rules and guest fees, and for Priority Pass Select, you need to enroll and there are unlimited airport lounge visits for Card Members. With Delta Sky Club Access, Card Members will receive 10 Visits to the Delta Sky Club to be used from February 1 until January 31 of the next calendar year and can unlock Unlimited Delta Sky Club Access by spending $75,000 in eligible purchases on their Card in a calendar year. To find a lounge, visit the membership section in the American Express® App or visit http://www.americanexpress.com/findalounge#/loungefinder.
- A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Use the dedicated CLEAR Lane to confirm your identity without taking out your passport or ID – this can mean shorter lines, less waiting. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
- Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
- Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
- $695 annual fee.¤
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
2. You can hit a high welcome offer with planned spending
Most premium cards offer huge welcome bonuses -- if you can meet the required minimum spend in the first few months.
So if you know you've got big expenses coming up, it's an easy way to earn serious rewards. Some offers are worth $900 or more in travel.
Just stick to purchases you were already planning. It only makes sense if you're spending the money anyway. The bonus is just gravy. Check out today's top credit card welcome offers, and snag that bonus!
3. You want elite travel protections for peace of mind
Stuff goes wrong when you travel. I once slept on an airport floor overnight because of a delayed international flight. Never again -- I've got the right card now and know better!
Many high-end travel cards offer built-in trip protections, which can be totally worth it if you're dropping thousands on a vacation.
One of the strongest protection stacks for travel comes with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (see rates and fees). Here's a quick rundown of protections it includes:
- Trip cancellation/interruption coverage (up to $10,000 per person)
- Primary auto rental coverage (provides reimbursement up to $75,000 for theft and collision damage)
- Lost or delayed luggage reimbursement
- Trip delay reimbursement (covers lodging and meals after delays of 6+ hours)
- Emergency evacuation & travel assistance services
It's the kind of protection you hope you never need. But when you do, it can save you hundreds and a ton of stress.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠.
Annual Fee
$550
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
60,000 bonus points
-
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth 50% more if you book through Chase Travel. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Travel℠. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward travel.
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select and up to $120 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck®
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Member FDIC
4. Your work life just changed
When I worked in outside sales, my company let me use a personal card to pay for work expenses (then get reimbursed later.) I racked up so many points in those years taking clients out to lunches and booking travel. Having a premium card made a huge difference!
If you're footing work expenses temporarily or traveling more for your new role, this is a smart time to upgrade.
The right card can give you rewards, perks, and coverage while your company handles the bill.
Ready to go premium?
Premium cards are really fun to carry. Just make sure the value you're getting outweighs the annual cost.
Compare the best premium credit cards of 2025 and find the one that matches your lifestyle.
