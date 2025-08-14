4 Traits of Americans With a Perfect 850 Credit Score

If you've ever wondered who's rocking a perfect 850 FICO® Score, here's your answer: not many people. In fact, just 1.54% of Americans are in that elite club, according to Motley Fool Money research.

As someone who spends way too much time buried in credit score data, I can tell you -- it's not luck. People with an 850 have very intentional habits that protect and grow their credit over time.

Here are four traits that the rest of us can learn from.

1. They have two more credit cards

The average American has 3.9 credit cards. But people with perfect credit have close to 5.8.

More cards might sound risky. But having multiple accounts open can actually help your score -- if you manage them well. More cards can give you a higher overall credit limit, which lowers credit utilization. It also shows issuers a diverse credit history.

Now, before you rush out and apply for 10+ new credit cards… remember it's not solely about quantity.

Perfect scorers keep their balances low, make every payment on time, and let those accounts age like fine wine.

If you're considering opening another card, choose one that actually benefits you -- with rewards you'll use and terms you can manage. Check out our picks for the best credit cards to find one that fits your spending habits.

2. They carry lower balances across the board

Experian data shows people with perfect credit scores carry an average credit card balance of $3,028. That's less than half the national average of $6,501.

And it's not just credit cards. They also tend to have lower balances on auto loans, mortgages, and other loans. Lower debt levels mean less strain and more room to pay bills on time -- a big factor in the average credit score across the U.S.

If you're carrying a lot of debt currently, make a commitment to start chipping away with small extra payments each month. It's a simple move that reduces interest costs and nudges your score upward.

3. They have zero late payments

A perfect credit score almost always comes with a perfect payment history. That means no delinquent payments showing up on their credit report (compared to the national average of 1.5 late payments.

Late payments can drag your score down for years, so avoiding them is priority number one. If you struggle with due dates, here are a few things to try:

Set up autopay for at least the minimum amount

Add payment reminders to your calendar

Pay as soon as the bill arrives instead of waiting until the due date

On-time payments are the single biggest factor in your FICO® Score, making up 35% of it. Nail this, and you're halfway to a better score.

4. They play the long game

Two-thirds of Americans with perfect 850 scores are baby boomers or older, and another 26% are Gen X. Only 8% are millennials or younger.

That's not a knock on younger generations -- it's simply a reflection of how credit scoring works.

The longer your accounts have been open, the more history you have and better your score can be.

You can't fast-forward time, but you can avoid resetting your credit history unnecessarily. Closing old accounts, especially your oldest credit card, can shorten your credit history and hurt your score.

An 850 score is built, not bought

Nobody wakes up one morning with a perfect credit score. You only get to a perfect 850 with small, consistent habits stacked over months and years.

The good news is you don't have to hit 850 to enjoy the perks of a great score. Even moving from "fair" to "good" or from "good" to "excellent" can mean better loan rates, higher credit limits, and more rewarding credit cards.

So wherever you are today, keep going. Every on-time payment and smart credit move is another brick in your financial foundation.

