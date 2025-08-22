4 Unique Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is famous for its strong travel rewards and generous sign-up bonus. But there's more to this popular credit card than meets the eye.

It also offers a handful of perks that even longtime cardholders miss. I've written about credit cards for years, and I know just how often some perks can slip under the radar.

Whether you're a frequent flyer or just want a discount on your next food delivery, these benefits can add up to big savings.

Here's a closer look at some of the lesser-known perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

1. Save on delivery with DashPass

DoorDash users, listen up: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can save serious money on deliveries. Here's what this card offers:

At least 12 months of free DashPass when you activate your membership using the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card by Dec. 31, 2027. Membership period starts and ends based on the first activation date.

Up to $10 off one qualifying non-restaurant order per month on DoorDash while your membership is active.

DashPass is DoorDash's premium subscription service, offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees, as well as exclusive offers and items. DashPass normally costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year, meaning this perk is worth that much and more -- if you actually use it.

You'll just want to make sure you activate your membership using your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

