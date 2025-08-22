4 Unique Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Published on Aug. 22, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is famous for its strong travel rewards and generous sign-up bonus. But there's more to this popular credit card than meets the eye.

It also offers a handful of perks that even longtime cardholders miss. I've written about credit cards for years, and I know just how often some perks can slip under the radar.

Whether you're a frequent flyer or just want a discount on your next food delivery, these benefits can add up to big savings.

Here's a closer look at some of the lesser-known perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

1. Save on delivery with DashPass

DoorDash users, listen up: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can save serious money on deliveries. Here's what this card offers:

  • At least 12 months of free DashPass when you activate your membership using the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card by Dec. 31, 2027. Membership period starts and ends based on the first activation date.
  • Up to $10 off one qualifying non-restaurant order per month on DoorDash while your membership is active.

DashPass is DoorDash's premium subscription service, offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees, as well as exclusive offers and items. DashPass normally costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year, meaning this perk is worth that much and more -- if you actually use it.

You'll just want to make sure you activate your membership using your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Ready to save on your next delivery? Read our review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today and apply to get complimentary DashPass for at least 12 months.

2. Maximize travel rewards with Points Boost

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your points become even more valuable with Chase Travel's new "Points Boost" program.

While standard redemptions are still made at $0.01 per point, you can also use Points Boost to redeem rewards for $0.015 per point on select flights and hotels, or $0.0175 per point on select premium cabin airline tickets.

To get started, just search Chase Travel for a hotel or flight using your travel dates. If the booking has a blue rocket icon next to it, it's eligible for Points Boost.

Combine that with a $50 hotel credit for stays booked through Chase, and it's easy for travelers to save a lot of money.

3. Earn bonus points each year

Each year on their account anniversary, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders get bonus points equal to 10% of all purchases made in the past year. If you spend $20,000 in a year, for example, you'd get an extra 2,000 points automatically.

It's a simple way to get rewarded for your spending year after year. And like all your Chase rewards, these points can be exchanged for travel, cash back, or gift cards -- however you like to redeem.

4. Get valuable travel protections

Lastly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can also protect you on your next big trip. The card comes with:

  • Trip cancellation or delay coverage: Reimburses up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, nonrefundable travel if interrupted by sickness, weather, or other covered issues.
  • Baggage delay insurance: Reimburses up to $100 per day for five days if luggage is delayed more than six hours.
  • Rental car coverage: Primary coverage for collision and theft when you charge the rental to your card and decline the rental company's insurance.
  • Travel and emergency assistance: Refers you to legal and medical services in an emergency (you pay for services used).

From DashPass to insurance and more, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is more than just a great travel card. Use these lesser-known perks, and you can save money on delivery, increase the value of your rewards, and keep yourself safe when traveling. You could also recoup the card's $95 annual fee several times over.

If you want to make the most of your next trip, check out our full line-up of the best travel cards available now to compare features.

