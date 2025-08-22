4 Unique Perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is famous for its strong travel rewards and generous sign-up bonus. But there's more to this popular credit card than meets the eye.
It also offers a handful of perks that even longtime cardholders miss. I've written about credit cards for years, and I know just how often some perks can slip under the radar.
Whether you're a frequent flyer or just want a discount on your next food delivery, these benefits can add up to big savings.
Here's a closer look at some of the lesser-known perks of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
1. Save on delivery with DashPass
DoorDash users, listen up: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can save serious money on deliveries. Here's what this card offers:
- At least 12 months of free DashPass when you activate your membership using the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card by Dec. 31, 2027. Membership period starts and ends based on the first activation date.
- Up to $10 off one qualifying non-restaurant order per month on DoorDash while your membership is active.
DashPass is DoorDash's premium subscription service, offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees, as well as exclusive offers and items. DashPass normally costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year, meaning this perk is worth that much and more -- if you actually use it.
You'll just want to make sure you activate your membership using your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Ready to save on your next delivery? Read our review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today and apply to get complimentary DashPass for at least 12 months.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Maximize travel rewards with Points Boost
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your points become even more valuable with Chase Travel's new "Points Boost" program.
While standard redemptions are still made at $0.01 per point, you can also use Points Boost to redeem rewards for $0.015 per point on select flights and hotels, or $0.0175 per point on select premium cabin airline tickets.
To get started, just search Chase Travel for a hotel or flight using your travel dates. If the booking has a blue rocket icon next to it, it's eligible for Points Boost.
Combine that with a $50 hotel credit for stays booked through Chase, and it's easy for travelers to save a lot of money.
3. Earn bonus points each year
Each year on their account anniversary, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders get bonus points equal to 10% of all purchases made in the past year. If you spend $20,000 in a year, for example, you'd get an extra 2,000 points automatically.
It's a simple way to get rewarded for your spending year after year. And like all your Chase rewards, these points can be exchanged for travel, cash back, or gift cards -- however you like to redeem.
4. Get valuable travel protections
Lastly, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can also protect you on your next big trip. The card comes with:
- Trip cancellation or delay coverage: Reimburses up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, nonrefundable travel if interrupted by sickness, weather, or other covered issues.
- Baggage delay insurance: Reimburses up to $100 per day for five days if luggage is delayed more than six hours.
- Rental car coverage: Primary coverage for collision and theft when you charge the rental to your card and decline the rental company's insurance.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Refers you to legal and medical services in an emergency (you pay for services used).
From DashPass to insurance and more, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is more than just a great travel card. Use these lesser-known perks, and you can save money on delivery, increase the value of your rewards, and keep yourself safe when traveling. You could also recoup the card's $95 annual fee several times over.
If you want to make the most of your next trip, check out our full line-up of the best travel cards available now to compare features.
