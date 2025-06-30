4 Ways to Save Money This 4th of July Weekend

The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. But it's also one of the easiest times to go overboard with spending (all those burgers, snacks, and drinks add up fast). Over the years, I've learned some tips and tricks that help me keep my spending in check without missing out on the fun. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

Here are four simple ways I save money during the holiday weekend.

1. Use a grocery rewards card to earn cash back

Groceries and party supplies always take up the biggest chunk of my 4th of July budget. The biggest hack? I use a card that gives me cash back on grocery purchases, so every dollar I spend is working for me.