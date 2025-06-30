4 Ways to Save Money This 4th of July Weekend
The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. But it's also one of the easiest times to go overboard with spending (all those burgers, snacks, and drinks add up fast). Over the years, I've learned some tips and tricks that help me keep my spending in check without missing out on the fun. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
Here are four simple ways I save money during the holiday weekend.
1. Use a grocery rewards card to earn cash back
Groceries and party supplies always take up the biggest chunk of my 4th of July budget. The biggest hack? I use a card that gives me cash back on grocery purchases, so every dollar I spend is working for me.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
One of my favorites is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express -- it offers a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. I think of it as my grocery run paying for the extra treats I want to add to my cart.
Plus, it comes with a $250 welcome offer after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 6 months (terms apply) -- more cash back to celebrate with!
Ready to make your grocery spending work harder? Apply for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express today (see rates and fees).
2. Craft your shopping list around digital coupons
One of my favorite hacks is checking grocery store apps for digital coupons. Stores usually run holiday sales, so you'll likely find discounts on buns, condiments, chips, and more. I build my menu -- and my shopping list -- around those sales. Hot dogs and buns on sale? Looks like that's what's hitting the grill.
3. Do a pickup order to avoid overspending
I almost exclusively do grocery pickup these days, because I know myself: Those big summer displays in stores get me every time. I'll end up spending more than I meant to, because that fireworks cookie cake is just too cute. Ordering on the app and picking up my groceries without stepping inside saves me from overspending.
4. Set a budget and track what you spend
I'm a religious budgeter. If I don't decide how much I want to spend on food and supplies ahead of time, I'll blow my budget out of the water. By writing down my budget and tracking my cart total as I shop, I make sure I don't go over.
The bottom line
With a little planning and the right card in your wallet, you can have a fun and budget-friendly 4th of July. Most importantly, saving money on groceries and party supplies means more cash left for the other fun stuff this summer.
Ready to supercharge your savings? Check out our top picks for the best grocery and gas credit cards. The right card can put extra cash back in your pocket every time you shop.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.