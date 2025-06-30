4 Ways to Save Money This 4th of July Weekend

Published on June 30, 2025

Brooklyn Sprunger

By: Brooklyn Sprunger

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. But it's also one of the easiest times to go overboard with spending (all those burgers, snacks, and drinks add up fast). Over the years, I've learned some tips and tricks that help me keep my spending in check without missing out on the fun. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

Here are four simple ways I save money during the holiday weekend.

1. Use a grocery rewards card to earn cash back

Groceries and party supplies always take up the biggest chunk of my 4th of July budget. The biggest hack? I use a card that gives me cash back on grocery purchases, so every dollar I spend is working for me.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rating image, 4.80 out of 5 stars.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Rating image, 4.80 out of 5 stars.
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$250

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

    Read Full Review
    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
    • Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
    • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
    • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
    • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
    • 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
    • Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
    • $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
    • Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
    • Terms Apply.

One of my favorites is the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express -- it offers a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Terms apply. I think of it as my grocery run paying for the extra treats I want to add to my cart.

Plus, it comes with a $250 welcome offer after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 6 months (terms apply) -- more cash back to celebrate with!

Ready to make your grocery spending work harder? Apply for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express today (see rates and fees).

2. Craft your shopping list around digital coupons

One of my favorite hacks is checking grocery store apps for digital coupons. Stores usually run holiday sales, so you'll likely find discounts on buns, condiments, chips, and more. I build my menu -- and my shopping list -- around those sales. Hot dogs and buns on sale? Looks like that's what's hitting the grill.

3. Do a pickup order to avoid overspending

I almost exclusively do grocery pickup these days, because I know myself: Those big summer displays in stores get me every time. I'll end up spending more than I meant to, because that fireworks cookie cake is just too cute. Ordering on the app and picking up my groceries without stepping inside saves me from overspending.

4. Set a budget and track what you spend

I'm a religious budgeter. If I don't decide how much I want to spend on food and supplies ahead of time, I'll blow my budget out of the water. By writing down my budget and tracking my cart total as I shop, I make sure I don't go over.

The bottom line

With a little planning and the right card in your wallet, you can have a fun and budget-friendly 4th of July. Most importantly, saving money on groceries and party supplies means more cash left for the other fun stuff this summer.

Ready to supercharge your savings? Check out our top picks for the best grocery and gas credit cards. The right card can put extra cash back in your pocket every time you shop.

Our Research Expert

Brooklyn Sprunger
Brooklyn Sprunger

Brooklyn is a full-time Fool who leads the content team behind product reviews and ratings at Motley Fool Money, drawing on nearly seven years of financial content experience to help readers make smarter money decisions.