$4,000 in Annual Value and a Bonus as High as 300K Points: The Amex Business Platinum Just Got Even Better
If your business is already leaning on AI -- for writing, coding, or just keeping up with industry trends -- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express might've just gotten much more interesting.
The card recently added a $300 annual credit for ChatGPT Business subscriptions (terms apply; enrollment is required). That's the first time any card, to my knowledge, has offered such a generous AI-related perk. It probably won't be the last -- but for now, Amex Business Platinum Card holders are first in line.
Pair that with one of the highest welcome bonus offers on any card, and the Amex Business Platinum Card is worth a hard look right now. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply. Here's what's new, and how to know if it's right for you.
The new ChatGPT Business credit: Save $300 a year
Right now, new and existing cardholders can get up to $300 back per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business subscriptions. Terms apply; enrollment is required, and eligible purchases need to be made directly with OpenAI. Purchases through a third party or electronic wallet won't qualify.
Unlike some Amex credits that trickle out in monthly or quarterly installments, this one isn't divvied up. Just put it toward an annual ChatGPT Business plan in one fell swoop, which is the more cost-effective way to go anyway.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
ChatGPT Business costs $20 per user per month when billed annually, or $25 per user per month on a monthly plan. You'll pay out of pocket for additional users, though for a small team that gets real value out of AI, the math can still work in your favor.
What do you get with ChatGPT Business? Good question:
- Data privacy: Your data isn't used to train ChatGPT models by default
- Shared workspace: Teams can access shared documents, projects, and more from one place
- Advanced AI models: Unlimited access to GPT-5 and future advanced models
If your team already uses ChatGPT for writing, research, or client work, the Amex Business Platinum Card turns an existing line item into a covered expense. And if you've been curious about ChatGPT Business but haven't pulled the trigger, now's a great time to try it.
Plus: Earn as high as 300,000 points
A snazzy new credit isn't the only reason to check this card out today. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At a conservative estimated valuation of $0.01 per point, that's a bonus worth up to $3,000 in rewards, and potentially more if you're transferring to airline or hotel partners. The spending requirement will be tough to hit, but that's easily one of the strongest business card bonuses available now -- or any time.
Other perks can help you save $4,000 a year
The ChatGPT credit joins a lineup of perks that adds up to $4,000+ in annual value. For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll also get:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $209 a year in CLEAR+ credits
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $200 a year in airline fee credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
You're unlikely to use every single one of these perks -- but you won't need to. If you're actively getting value from just a handful of them, you've likely covered the annual fee and then some.
The new ChatGPT credit just makes it a little easier to get there.
For more great options, check out our picks for the best business credit cards available today to start saving.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here