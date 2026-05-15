$4,000 in Annual Value and a Bonus as High as 300K Points: The Amex Business Platinum Just Got Even Better

If your business is already leaning on AI -- for writing, coding, or just keeping up with industry trends -- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express might've just gotten much more interesting.

The card recently added a $300 annual credit for ChatGPT Business subscriptions (terms apply; enrollment is required). That's the first time any card, to my knowledge, has offered such a generous AI-related perk. It probably won't be the last -- but for now, Amex Business Platinum Card holders are first in line.

Pair that with one of the highest welcome bonus offers on any card, and the Amex Business Platinum Card is worth a hard look right now. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply. Here's what's new, and how to know if it's right for you.

The new ChatGPT Business credit: Save $300 a year

Right now, new and existing cardholders can get up to $300 back per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business subscriptions. Terms apply; enrollment is required, and eligible purchases need to be made directly with OpenAI. Purchases through a third party or electronic wallet won't qualify.

Unlike some Amex credits that trickle out in monthly or quarterly installments, this one isn't divvied up. Just put it toward an annual ChatGPT Business plan in one fell swoop, which is the more cost-effective way to go anyway.