42 Months of 0% Intro APR: Is a Double Balance Transfer Right for You?
Need to get out of debt, but don't think a single 0% intro APR card will do the trick? What about -- drumroll please -- two 0% intro APR cards?
If you qualify for two 21-month, 0% intro APR balance transfer cards back to back, you can theoretically stretch a single balance across 42 months without paying interest. But there are a few caveats worth knowing about before you go in.
It's a smart move on paper -- but a bit more difficult in practice. Here's what to know about executing two balance transfers back to back.
What can go wrong with a second balance transfer
The first and biggest concern with double balance transfers: You might not get approved for card number two.
If your income drops, your credit score dips, or you pick up more debt between now and month 21, a second issuer can say no -- or approve you with a credit limit too small to fit your remaining balance.
That can put a big wrench in your plan. You can always apply for another card if you get denied for one, but every application dings your credit score with a hard inquiry
The terms and conditions on these cards shift, too. The 21-month windows on the table today aren't locked in forever, and things like transfer fees and approval standards can change as well.
Finally, there's the fact that 42 months is a lot of time. Every month you're carrying debt is a month your plan can go sideways: job loss, a medical emergency, a bill you didn't see coming. Once your 0% window runs out, you'll be right back paying a hefty variable APR on whatever balance is left.
For all these reasons, a double balance transfer should be a backup plan, not your go-to option. Don't do a double balance transfer just because you can.
Build a payoff plan before you transfer anything
Let's start by assuming you can only get the one top balance transfer card. In that case, take your total balance and divide it by 21 months -- basically the longest intro period you'll find on a card today. That's your realistic monthly payment if the two-card plan doesn't work out.
If that number fits your budget, you're set. No second card required. If it doesn't, a 42-month plan can work as a backup, but only as a backup.
When you're running the numbers, don't forget about the two balance transfer fees. Most cards charge 3% to 5% of whatever you move, so moving, say, $10,000 could cost you $300 to $500 in transfer fees alone the first time, then another 3%-5% of whatever balance is left when you make the second transfer. That's real money, although it's much less than you'd pay in interest over that time.
A balance transfer isn't your only option, either. A fixed-rate personal loan could be worth a look. You lock in a rate and a payment on day one, with no second approval to worry about. You'll pay a bit in interest instead of 0%, but you're trading a little money for a lot of certainty.
Two cards that make a double transfer possible
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
This is the card to start with. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) carries a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which isn't the lowest around -- but you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's basically the longest window you'll find anywhere, and it applies to purchases as well as transfers. No wonder the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Slate®
The Chase Slate® (rates and fees) offers an identical 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, and the same balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. A 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies aft the end of the intro period.
As long as your balance isn't on a Wells Fargo or Chase card, this should be your go-to combination for maximum breathing room.
Like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the Chase Slate® earns no rewards and doesn't have many notable perks to speak of. You'll get complimentary DoorDash DashPass for six months, but that's about it.
But if you want 42 months of 0% interest for no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and the Chase Slate® are a great way to go.
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= Best
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= Fair
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.