42 Months of 0% Intro APR: Is a Double Balance Transfer Right for You?
If you're carrying debt on a credit card and looking for breathing room, you already know the appeal of a balance transfer card: Move your debt, pay no interest for a set window, knock out the principal.
But what if you could stack two of those 0% intro APR windows back to back -- effectively buying yourself about three and a half years of breathing room?
Right now, a few balance transfer cards are offering 0% windows of 21 months. That means you could combine a couple to get 42 months of 0% APR -- but there are a few important caveats to keep in mind.
Here's what to know.
A "double" balance transfer: The caveats you need to hear
You might think a revolving door of balance transfer cards is like a debt cheat code. But consider the following:
- Approval isn't guaranteed the second time around. If your financial picture has changed -- more debt, lower income, a lower credit score -- you may not get approved for a second balance transfer card. Or maybe you get approved, but with a credit limit that's too low to cover your remaining balance. In a lot of cases, you can't count on a second balance transfer as a sure thing.
- Issuer terms can change. The 21-month windows available today might not be available forever. Intro APR periods, transfer fees, and approval standards are always subject to change. That can change the math on your payoff plan.
- Sooner is always better. The longer your payoff timeline, the more vulnerable you are to something unexpected happening: a job change, a medical expense, a missed payment. Every month you're not paying down debt is a month you're at risk. Use an extra-long window as a safety net, not an excuse to go slow.
What you need before you make any balance transfer
The short answer: A strict payoff plan.
When you're doing the math, start by assuming you can only make one balance transfer. Divide your total balance by 21 months -- that's your monthly payment.
Is that a realistic number for you? If so, go with that. If not, a 42-month version can make for a reasonable Plan B.
Make sure you're accounting for balance transfer fees, too. Each time you transfer a balance, you'll pay a fee of around 3%-5% of the amount moved. If you're transferring $10,000 twice, you're looking at $600-$1,000 in total fees. Factor that into your math before you commit.
Also, you can always keep things simple with a fixed-rate personal loan. You'll know your rate upfront, your monthly payment is set, and there's no approval cliffhanger at month 21. You won't get 0% interest, but the certainty it provides might be worth the cost.
Two great balance transfer cards to consider
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: To get you started
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is one of the best 0% intro APR cards out there, period.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The lower introductory balance transfer fee makes this a great card to get started with, as you'll pay the lower fee while your balance is at its highest.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: To double your window
Ready to move your balance again? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is worth a look.
There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which isn't the lowest out there. But when you need the longest runway possible (or need to extend your runway after your first balance transfer card has run its course), the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a great option.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is a double transfer right for you?
If you have a huge balance, a solid credit history, and real discipline with monthly payments, a double balance transfer could save you a meaningful amount in interest. But the risk of something going wrong is real.
With changing card terms and the risk of not getting approved, a double balance transfer definitely isn't a sure thing. For most people, I'd say a 42-month payment plan is a backup option -- if that.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.