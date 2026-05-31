42 Months of 0% Intro APR: Is a Double Balance Transfer Right for You?

If you're carrying debt on a credit card and looking for breathing room, you already know the appeal of a balance transfer card: Move your debt, pay no interest for a set window, knock out the principal.

But what if you could stack two of those 0% intro APR windows back to back -- effectively buying yourself about three and a half years of breathing room?

Right now, a few balance transfer cards are offering 0% windows of 21 months. That means you could combine a couple to get 42 months of 0% APR -- but there are a few important caveats to keep in mind.

Here's what to know.

A "double" balance transfer: The caveats you need to hear

You might think a revolving door of balance transfer cards is like a debt cheat code. But consider the following:

Approval isn't guaranteed the second time around. If your financial picture has changed -- more debt, lower income, a lower credit score -- you may not get approved for a second balance transfer card. Or maybe you get approved, but with a credit limit that's too low to cover your remaining balance. In a lot of cases, you can't count on a second balance transfer as a sure thing.

If your financial picture has changed -- more debt, lower income, a lower credit score -- you may not get approved for a second balance transfer card. Or maybe you get approved, but with a credit limit that's too low to cover your remaining balance. In a lot of cases, you can't count on a second balance transfer as a sure thing. Issuer terms can change. The 21-month windows available today might not be available forever. Intro APR periods, transfer fees, and approval standards are always subject to change. That can change the math on your payoff plan.

The 21-month windows available today might not be available forever. Intro APR periods, transfer fees, and approval standards are always subject to change. That can change the math on your payoff plan. Sooner is always better. The longer your payoff timeline, the more vulnerable you are to something unexpected happening: a job change, a medical expense, a missed payment. Every month you're not paying down debt is a month you're at risk. Use an extra-long window as a safety net, not an excuse to go slow.

What you need before you make any balance transfer

The short answer: A strict payoff plan.

When you're doing the math, start by assuming you can only make one balance transfer. Divide your total balance by 21 months -- that's your monthly payment.

Is that a realistic number for you? If so, go with that. If not, a 42-month version can make for a reasonable Plan B.

Make sure you're accounting for balance transfer fees, too. Each time you transfer a balance, you'll pay a fee of around 3%-5% of the amount moved. If you're transferring $10,000 twice, you're looking at $600-$1,000 in total fees. Factor that into your math before you commit.

Also, you can always keep things simple with a fixed-rate personal loan. You'll know your rate upfront, your monthly payment is set, and there's no approval cliffhanger at month 21. You won't get 0% interest, but the certainty it provides might be worth the cost.

Two great balance transfer cards to consider

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: To get you started

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is one of the best 0% intro APR cards out there, period.

It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases). An ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

The lower introductory balance transfer fee makes this a great card to get started with, as you'll pay the lower fee while your balance is at its highest.