42 Months of 0% Intro APR: Is a Double Balance Transfer Worth It in July 2026?

If you stack two 21-month balance transfer cards back to back, you can theoretically buy yourself 42 months of 0% intro APR. That's three and a half years to wipe out debt while paying no interest.

It's a real strategy, and in the right situation it saves serious money.

It's worth it if you're carrying a large balance, have solid credit, and can make the payments every single month. For most people, though, it's a backup plan -- not the first move.

Right now, the average credit card interest rate sits around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. Freezing that on a large balance saves real money.

The longest 0% balance transfer offers right now run 21 months

Only a few balance transfer cards offer 21 months of 0% intro APR right now in July 2026. That's the raw material for a double transfer: two cards, one after the other, for 42 months total.

You can compare the current field on our list of the best balance transfer cards.

The card I'd start with is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. Its intro transfer fee is lower than most, so you pay less while your balance is still at its highest. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.

Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).