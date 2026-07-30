42 Months of 0% Intro APR: Is a Double Balance Transfer Worth It in July 2026?
If you stack two 21-month balance transfer cards back to back, you can theoretically buy yourself 42 months of 0% intro APR. That's three and a half years to wipe out debt while paying no interest.
It's a real strategy, and in the right situation it saves serious money.
It's worth it if you're carrying a large balance, have solid credit, and can make the payments every single month. For most people, though, it's a backup plan -- not the first move.
Right now, the average credit card interest rate sits around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. Freezing that on a large balance saves real money.
The longest 0% balance transfer offers right now run 21 months
Only a few balance transfer cards offer 21 months of 0% intro APR right now in July 2026. That's the raw material for a double transfer: two cards, one after the other, for 42 months total.
You can compare the current field on our list of the best balance transfer cards.
The card I'd start with is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. Its intro transfer fee is lower than most, so you pay less while your balance is still at its highest. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card earned our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
How to do a double balance transfer, step by step
A double balance transfer runs in a set order. Pay down as much as you can on the first card, then move what's left to a second card before the first 0% window closes.
Here's the full plan:
- Open your first balance transfer card and move your debt over. Most cards require transfers within the first few months, so don't wait.
- Divide your balance by 21 to set your monthly payment. That's the goal you'll need to clear inside the first balance transfer window.
- Try your hardest to pay that amount every month, limiting new purchases on the card.
- Around month 15, check in on your progress. Forecast how much debt will remain in six months when the intro APR runs out. Also mind your credit score, and start building it up if a new card will be needed.
- If a balance remains when your intro APR is expiring, open a second card and transfer the balance again.
- Finish paying off the rest inside the second 21-month window.
Honestly, transferring debt from card to card isn't a great long-term strategy. If you can budget to pay off your debt faster, that's always better.
What a double balance transfer costs
Transferring your balance isn't free. You'll pay a transfer fee each time you move the balance, usually 3% to 5% of the amount. The more times you transfer, the more you pay in fees.
If you move $10,000 twice, and pay 5% transfer fees, that's $1,000 in fees alone.
There's also the risk your second approval never comes. If your income drops, your debt climbs, or your score slips, a bank can deny you -- or approve too small a limit. Card terms can shift, too. Today's 21-month offers may be shorter by the time you need the second one.
And every extra month in debt is another month something can go wrong: a job change, a medical bill, a missed payment. Treat a long runway as a safety net, not a reason to slow down.
How to extend your 0% intro APR window with a second card
When your first balance transfer window is ending, you can try opening a second 0% intro APR card and move whatever's left.
Another great option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which also carries one of the longest interest-free windows on the market. It earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
= Best
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= Good
= Fair
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= Best
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
One rule catches people off guard: you can't move a balance between two cards from the same bank. That's why pairing two different issuers -- starting with Citi and extending with Wells Fargo -- makes the double transfer work.
A double balance transfer is a backup plan for most people
For most people, multiple balance transfers aren't something you can bank on. Eventually debt needs to be repaid, and the sooner you do it the better off you'll be.
0% intro APR cards are powerful tools. But they're not a magic wand that you can pull out over and over to avoid interest.
I've never carried a balance myself, but I've walked friends through creating a debt payoff plan. The ones who were successful made a priority of crushing as much debt as they can during the first 21-month balance transfer window. A double-balance transfer with a second card was only a backup plan.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.