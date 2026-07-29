5 Benefits of the Capital One Venture Rewards Card -- July 2026

For years, I ran nearly every dollar of my spending through one flat-rate travel card, and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) was it.

It earns 2X miles on every purchase, comes with a solid welcome offer, and charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). For anyone who wants travel rewards without a points spreadsheet, it's one of the simplest cards I'd recommend in 2026.

Below are the five benefits that make it worth a spot in your wallet.

1. The welcome offer is worth $750 in travel

The welcome offer is the fastest miles you'll ever earn on this card. Here are the exact terms:

Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

Most people can hit that spend without changing a thing. Just put your normal bills, groceries, and monthly expenses on the card, and the target arrives on its own. If you have a trip or a big purchase coming up, you could also time the card application to pay with the new card.

The average domestic round-trip flight runs about $428 right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. So earning this bonus can offset a huge chunk of real travel costs.