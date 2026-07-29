5 Benefits of the Capital One Venture Rewards Card -- July 2026

Published on July 29, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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For years, I ran nearly every dollar of my spending through one flat-rate travel card, and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) was it.

It earns 2X miles on every purchase, comes with a solid welcome offer, and charges a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). For anyone who wants travel rewards without a points spreadsheet, it's one of the simplest cards I'd recommend in 2026.

Below are the five benefits that make it worth a spot in your wallet.

1. The welcome offer is worth $750 in travel

The welcome offer is the fastest miles you'll ever earn on this card. Here are the exact terms:

Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

Most people can hit that spend without changing a thing. Just put your normal bills, groceries, and monthly expenses on the card, and the target arrives on its own. If you have a trip or a big purchase coming up, you could also time the card application to pay with the new card.

The average domestic round-trip flight runs about $428 right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. So earning this bonus can offset a huge chunk of real travel costs.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent
Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

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Bonus offer

Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

2X-5X miles

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)

  • This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

    Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.

    Read Full Review
    • Excellent sign-up bonus
    • Unlimited miles on purchases
    • Travel credit
    • Multiple ways to use miles
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • Annual fee
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Low cash back redemption value
    • Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
    • Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
    • Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
    • Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
    • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
    • Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
    • Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
    • Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
    • Top rated mobile app

2. Earn 2X miles on every purchase

The Capital One Venture Card has one of the simplest reward structures of any travel card. It earns 2X miles on every purchase, and there are no spending caps or categories to track.

That flat rate is the whole appeal, and the part I like most is that rewards are super easy to calculate. You get the same strong return on groceries, gas, and a plumber's invoice.

Here's what 2X miles adds up to over a year at different spending levels:

Monthly Spend Miles Earned in a Year Value in Travel
$2,000 48,000 $480
$3,000 72,000 $720
$4,000 96,000 $960
$5,000 120,000 $1,200
Data source: Author's calculations.

Using a basis of $0.01 per mile, if you spend $4,000 a month on average, you'll clear $960 in travel value a year.

3. Get up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

The Capital One Venture Card reimburses you up to $120 for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application when you pay with your Venture card.

Global Entry costs $120 for five years and includes TSA PreCheck, so the credit wipes out the whole thing. Both programs let you skip the long security lines, so you spend less of your trip standing in a snaking queue and more of it at the gate.

4. Erase travel purchases with your miles

My favorite way to redeem Capital One Venture Card miles is to "erase" a travel purchase after the fact.

This basically let's you pay for travel on any platform, then put the miles towards covering costs instead of having to book through a specific travel portal. For example, you can take Uber rides and use your Capital One Venture Card to pay. Then later use miles to cover the transaction as a statement credit.

That flexibility means you're never boxed in by one airline's award chart, blackout dates, or booking site.

You'll also earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.

5. Miles don't expire, and there's no earning cap

For the lifetime of the account, your miles won't expire.

And there's no limit to how many you can earn. So if you're saving up for a big redemption or don't want to think about using miles regularly, there's no stress. Stockpile away!

My wife and I eventually moved our everyday spending to its big brother, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). That card trades a higher annual fee for more premium travel perks. But I still keep the Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees), and it's the card I point friends to first when they want travel rewards without the busywork.

If you want to weigh your options, compare the best travel credit cards. See how a flat 2X miles and the welcome offer stack up. For someone who wants miles to just add up in the background, the Capital One Venture Card is tough to beat.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.