When it comes to premium travel cards, the $395-a-year (see rates and fees) Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the more straightforward options out there.

Despite the annual fee, two of the card's annual benefits -- a $300 travel credit and 10,000 anniversary miles -- can cancel it out every year as long as you use them. Tack on a strong welcome offer to earn, a simple earning structure, and lounge access at over 1,300 airports worldwide, and you've got one of the best travel bargains out there.

Here are five benefits that make the Capital One Venture X Card worth a serious look.

1. A welcome offer worth $750 in travel

Right now, with the Capital One Venture X Card: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. At a flat redemption rate of $0.01 per mile toward travel, that's $750 right out of the gate.

If you're willing to do a little more legwork, though, you can get more value. Transferring those miles to Capital One's airline and hotel partners can make them worth even more. No matter how you slice it, though, you can earn a welcome bonus worth nearly twice the card's annual fee (see rates and fees). Not a bad start.