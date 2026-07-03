5 Benefits of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
When it comes to premium travel cards, the $395-a-year (see rates and fees) Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the more straightforward options out there.
Despite the annual fee, two of the card's annual benefits -- a $300 travel credit and 10,000 anniversary miles -- can cancel it out every year as long as you use them. Tack on a strong welcome offer to earn, a simple earning structure, and lounge access at over 1,300 airports worldwide, and you've got one of the best travel bargains out there.
Here are five benefits that make the Capital One Venture X Card worth a serious look.
1. A welcome offer worth $750 in travel
Right now, with the Capital One Venture X Card: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. At a flat redemption rate of $0.01 per mile toward travel, that's $750 right out of the gate.
If you're willing to do a little more legwork, though, you can get more value. Transferring those miles to Capital One's airline and hotel partners can make them worth even more. No matter how you slice it, though, you can earn a welcome bonus worth nearly twice the card's annual fee (see rates and fees). Not a bad start.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. A $300 annual travel credit, plus 10,000 anniversary miles
Let's talk about two perks that, when combined, can pay for the Capital One Venture X Card year after year: a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, and 10,000 bonus miles each card anniversary.
Together, that's $400+ in travel savings each year, more than covering the yearly price tag. Just keep in mind that the travel credit only applies to bookings made through Capital One's portal.
That can be a constraint if you're someone who usually books directly with hotels and airlines. But honestly, it's worth getting familiar with the Capital One portal anyway for its great redemption and transfer options.
3. 2X miles on purchases, plus boosted rates on travel
This one might be my favorite: With the Venture X, you'll earn 2X miles on all other purchases outside the card's bonus categories, with no categories or caps. Dining, groceries, online shopping -- they all earn the same 2X miles, one of the best flat rates you'll find anywhere.
You'll also earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, plus 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel.
Those are some of the better rates you'll find on purchases through an issuer's travel portal. They're competitive with other luxury cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and American Express Platinum Card®, and those cards have annual fees that are hundreds of dollars higher.
4. Airport lounge access at 1,300+ locations
The Capital One Venture X Card includes complimentary Priority Pass Select membership at participating locations, covering more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. You'll also get access to Capital One's own lounges at locations including Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dulles, Las Vegas, and JFK.
5. Up to $120 back for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Finally, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) offers up to a $120 statement credit when you use the card to pay for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application. Say goodbye to long lines in airport security.
This is one of those perks that might not move the needle on its own, especially since it only applies every four years (matching the cadence of the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® application fee). But it makes for a nice cherry on top, especially if you fly often.
Want to learn more about what the Capital One Venture X Card has to offer? Check out our full review to see if it's right for you today.
FAQs
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No, the Capital One Venture X Card charges no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees), making it a great option to carry and use abroad.
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