5 Benefits of the Capital One VentureOne Card -- July 2026
If you want to begin earning travel rewards without overthinking it, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the first cards I'd recommend. It's about as close to a no-brainer as the category gets.
It earns miles on everything, costs $0 annually to hold (see rates and fees), and keeps redemption simple enough that you won't need a spreadsheet. For a light-to-moderate spender who wants flexible rewards without an annual fee, it's a great fit.
Here are the five benefits that make it an easy first card.
1. Earn an easy $200 travel bonus
Let's start with the welcome offer: Earn 20,000 Miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel.
That spending target is easy to clear with typical household spending. Groceries, gas, and a couple of utility bills usually get you there. That's an easy travel bonus for spending you were going to do anyway.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles (worth $200 in travel) when you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day. Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1.25X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 Miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn 20,000 Miles (worth $200 in travel)
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Earn 20K bonus miles with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening - that's equal to $200 in travel. Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase and redeem for travel, dining, or transfer to 15+ airline and hotel partners. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 15 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to start earning rewards.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- Sign-up bonus
- Rewards on purchases
- Great intro APR
- No foreign transaction fee
- Mediocre rewards rate
- No bonus categories
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- Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 1.25X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
2. Pay no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
The Capital One VentureOne charges a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees) for as long as you hold it. That alone sets it apart from many travel cards, which charge around $95 a year.
This means you never have to worry about whether you're "getting your money's worth." Because it doesn't cost anything to keep, even if your usage is low.
It also waives foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees), which is easy to forget about when traveling abroad.
3. Earn 5X on travel booked with Capital One and 1.25X on all other purchases
The Capital One VentureOne earns 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars through Capital One Travel and 1.25X miles on all other purchases.
The 1.25X base rate is modest, but better than the 1X most basic rewards cards offer. The 5X travel rate adds up fast once you book a trip or two.
If your travel spending is heavy, you might fit a different card in the Capital One lineup. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns more per dollar and still keeps the fee reasonable.
4. Flexible ways to redeem your miles
Capital One VentureOne (see rates and fees) miles work across multiple redemption paths, so you are never locked into just booking travel. That flexibility is why earning miles can beat a plain cash back card.
Here is what you can do with your miles:
- Cover a past travel purchase as a statement credit
- Book a new trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer miles to 15+ airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Redeem for gift cards, digital or physical
- Cash out your miles for a statement credit
Transferring to travel partners is where the value gets interesting, since you might be able to snag a timely deal with the right transfer. Your miles also won't expire for the life of the account, so there is no pressure to cash out early.
5. An intro APR offer gives you time to pay off a big purchase
The Capital One VentureOne offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (see rates and fees). That window is a real cushion if you need to finance a large buy or move over existing debt.
A balance transfer fee applies, and the standard 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR kicks in after the intro period ends.
I never carry a balance myself, and it's not a reason to go overspend on the card. But if you already have a purchase coming, or a small balance to transfer, 15 months of breathing room has value. Map out a payoff plan before the clock runs out.
The perfect beginner travel card
The Capital One VentureOne card rewards light-to-moderate spenders with flexible miles, an easy-to earn welcome bonus, and 0% intro APR offer.
I recommend it as an entry-level travel card, perfect for people who want to dip their toe into the world of travel rewards. When you're ready to move up, Capital One makes it easy to graduate to a card with richer travel rewards.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.