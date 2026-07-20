5 Benefits of the Capital One VentureOne Card -- July 2026

If you want to begin earning travel rewards without overthinking it, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the first cards I'd recommend. It's about as close to a no-brainer as the category gets.

It earns miles on everything, costs $0 annually to hold (see rates and fees), and keeps redemption simple enough that you won't need a spreadsheet. For a light-to-moderate spender who wants flexible rewards without an annual fee, it's a great fit.

Here are the five benefits that make it an easy first card.

1. Earn an easy $200 travel bonus

Let's start with the welcome offer: Earn 20,000 Miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel.

That spending target is easy to clear with typical household spending. Groceries, gas, and a couple of utility bills usually get you there. That's an easy travel bonus for spending you were going to do anyway.