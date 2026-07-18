5 Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card -- July 2026
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) has one of the biggest price tags in the world of credit cards. It's got a $795 annual fee -- but with just a handful of its perks, that number becomes much easier to swallow.
In all, the card advertises more than $3,000 in annual value, plus a massive bonus that makes it easy to save in year one. Here are my five favorite perks on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® that make it worth applying for.
1. A massive welcome bonus: 100,000 bonus points
Right now with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, new cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in travel rewards, and transferring your points to airline or hotel partners can push the value even higher.
Most people won't come close to that kind of return anywhere else. The average credit card sign-up bonus was worth $311 in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s bonus, meanwhile, can easily cover its $795 annual fee and then some.
All things considered, the spending requirement isn't too difficult to hit, either. If you're a big spender, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and its top-tier welcome bonus are definitely worth considering.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 100k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV and Apple Music for a minimum of one year when activated by June 22, 2027, a value of $288 annually.
- Member FDIC
2. A $300 travel credit = easy money
Every year, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® refunds up to $300 on travel purchases automatically. That includes flights, hotels, rideshares, parking, and more, with no Chase Travel requirement and no other bells and whistles. The credit resets on your account anniversary, not the calendar year.
I like this one because it requires basically zero planning. You don't have to book through Chase Travel or hit a spending threshold. Just charge your next flight, hotel, or Uber ride to the card, and this credit helps you save with ease.
3. Earning rates that reward how you actually spend
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has some of the better earning rates you'll find on a luxury travel card. You'll get:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
For anyone who books travel often, these earning rates cover a lot of ground. But I also love getting 3x points on dining -- something you won't find on a card like the American Express Platinum Card®, for example. That means the Chase Sapphire Reserve® rewards everyday spending along with your next big getaway.
4. Complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music sweeten the deal
As a music and movie lover, this is one of my personal favorites. Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders get complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music for a minimum of one year when activated by June 22, 2027, a value of $288 annually.
This is the kind of perk that can cancel out a chunk of the annual fee, before you even step foot in an airport. If you already pay for one of these services, it's easy money. If not, I recommend them -- if only to kill time on your next cross-country flight.
5. $120 in annual Lyft credits
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also comes with up to $120 a year in Lyft credits, paid out as up to $10 in monthly in-app credit, plus 5X points on eligible Lyft rides. Both perks run through September 2027.
It's a smaller perk compared to the ones above, but it's one of the easiest to use without changing your routine. Chances are, you already take rideshares to the airport and around town, so the credit and the bonus points show up without any extra effort.
In all, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® can save you more than $3,000 a year -- the perks above are just a few of my favorites. To learn more, check out our full Chase Sapphire Reserve® review for a complete rundown.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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