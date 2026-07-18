5 Benefits of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card -- July 2026

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) has one of the biggest price tags in the world of credit cards. It's got a $795 annual fee -- but with just a handful of its perks, that number becomes much easier to swallow.

In all, the card advertises more than $3,000 in annual value, plus a massive bonus that makes it easy to save in year one. Here are my five favorite perks on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® that make it worth applying for.

1. A massive welcome bonus: 100,000 bonus points

Right now with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, new cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months. That's a bonus worth at least $1,000 in travel rewards, and transferring your points to airline or hotel partners can push the value even higher.

Most people won't come close to that kind of return anywhere else. The average credit card sign-up bonus was worth $311 in 2024, according to Motley Fool Money research. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s bonus, meanwhile, can easily cover its $795 annual fee and then some.

All things considered, the spending requirement isn't too difficult to hit, either. If you're a big spender, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and its top-tier welcome bonus are definitely worth considering.