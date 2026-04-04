5 Little-Known Things Your Credit Card Company Reports to the Bureaus Every Month

Most people know that paying late is bad for their credit. That part gets covered. What gets covered less is everything else your card issuer sends to the bureaus every month. This information shapes your credit score in ways most cardholders never think about.

Here's what's actually in that report.

1. Your balance on the day your statement closes, not the day you pay

This one trips up a lot of people. Your card issuer doesn't report your end-of-month balance after you've paid your bill. It reports whatever balance appeared on your statement when the billing cycle closed, which is often weeks before your payment is due.

That means you can pay your bill in full every month and still show high utilization on your credit report, if your balance was high when the statement closed. If you're planning to apply for a mortgage or a new card and want your utilization as low as possible, pay down your balance before your statement date, not just before your due date.

2. Your credit limit

Your issuer reports your credit limit every month, and it matters more than most people realize. Your credit utilization ratio -- one of the biggest factors in your score -- is calculated against this number. A $1,000 balance looks very different on a $2,000 limit than it does on a $10,000 limit.

If your issuer is reporting a credit limit lower than what you actually have, or hasn't updated your limit after a recent increase, it can hurt your score. It's worth checking your credit report periodically to make sure the number is right. Call your current card issuer and ask for a credit limit raise, or compare some of the best high-limit cards available right here.

3. Your account status

Open, closed, delinquent, in collections, charged off -- your issuer reports the status of your account each month. If your account is in good standing, this is routine. If it isn't, the status update can be the most consequential data point in your entire monthly report.

Issuers also report whether an account is current or delinquent at various intervals: 30, 60, 90, and 120 days past due. Each threshold that passes makes the mark harder to recover from.

4. How long you've had the account

Your issuer reports your account open date every month, which feeds directly into the length of your credit history. This is why closing old cards can hurt your score.

The account age doesn't disappear immediately when you close a card, but it does eventually fall off your report, and when it does, your average account age drops. Keeping older accounts open, even with a zero balance, generally helps more than it costs. That's why some of the best credit cards still come with no annual fee. You can keep them open forever without worrying about using them or maximizing value.

5. Your account type and whether it's individual or joint

Issuers report whether the account is a credit card, charge card, or another revolving account, and whether it's held individually or jointly. This matters because joint accounts show up on both cardholders' reports. If you're a joint holder on someone else's account and they carry a high balance or miss payments, it affects your score exactly as if the card were yours.

Being an authorized user is different, and generally carries less risk, but the account still appears on your report.

The more you know, the better

If you want your credit report to reflect the best possible version of your financial behavior, it helps to understand what actually gets sent. You can compare some of our favorite credit cards right here -- cards designed to help you build credit, earn rewards, and make the most of what the bureaus see every month.