5 Mistakes That Keep You Stuck in Economy Class Seats

Flying economy might get you from point A to point B. I do it all the time for routine travel and quick trips.

But I'm a lanky 6'2 guy who wants to stretch my legs once in a while. Flying in the front of the plane means not having to fight over armrests or pray the person in front of me doesn't recline all the way back.

If you've dreamed of flying up in business class but don't know where to start, here are five habits that could be holding you back (and how to fix them).

1. You're not collecting and using miles

This is the biggest secret to scoring business class flights… They can be cheaper to buy with miles than they are with cash.

For example, an economy seat might cost $800 in cash or 80,000 miles for an international flight. On that same flight, a business class seat could be going for $3,000 in cash… or just 150,000 miles.

Sure, the business class ticket is nearly double the points. But you're getting nearly four times the cash value.

When you break it down, miles can be worth a lot more per point for premium cabins than they are in economy. That's why seasoned travelers collect, save, and use their miles for upgrades. It's simply a better deal.

2. You're using the wrong credit card (or none at all)

If you're using a basic cash back card or a debit card every day, you're missing out on major points-earning potential.

Travel cards can supercharge your miles by offering bonus categories for specific spending. Like restaurants, groceries, and big rewards for travel bookings.

Many also come with big welcome offers (like 80,000 points or more) that can be enough for a one-way business class ticket alone.

Some cards even give you lounge access, travel insurance, and airline fee credits -- perks that instantly upgrade your travel experience.

Compare the best travel cards now and start turning your daily spending into miles.

3. You book flights too late (or too early)

Timing is everything when you're aiming to snag a business class seat with points, or even cash.

If you book too late, the most attractive award options are likely gone. But book too early and the low-price options might not have been released yet.

According to travel website Going, the ideal "Goldilocks window" for booking flights is:

Domestic flights: 1-3 months in advance

1-3 months in advance International trips: 2-8 months out

And for peak travel seasons, add a few extra months to the above.

Starting your search early gives you the best shot at scoring a deal.

4. You only travel during peak times

If you're traveling during the holidays, school breaks, or summer weekends -- so is everyone else! And that makes it way harder to find business class availability (especially at discounted prices).

If you want to fly up front for less it helps if your schedule is flexible. Even shifting your travel dates by a day or two can open up award seats or unlock cheaper fares. Check airline award calendars and tools like Google Flights to help reveal those sweet spots.

5. You ignore elite status and loyalty perks

Even if you don't fly enough to earn top-tier status, joining loyalty programs (it's usually free to join) still gives you access to deals, bonus mile offers, and upgrade eligibility.

Some luxury travel cards offer a shortcut to lower-tier elite perks, just for being a cardholder.

Flying business class isn't just for the super-rich or road warriors logging hundreds of flights a year. With the right strategy, it's surprisingly within reach for regular folks like me and you.

Want a head-start in upgrading your flying experience? Browse the best travel credit cards and start building points toward your next business class seat.