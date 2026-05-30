5 Reasons (Besides Rewards) to Buy Nearly Everything With a Credit Card

The last time I rented a car was in Tacoma, Washington. I remember having a big grin on my face when the rental counter agent tried to upsell me on insurance coverage I didn't actually need. I'd researched it ahead of time -- my credit card already included rental car coverage, just for paying with it.

This is one of the reasons I buy nearly everything with credit cards. Most people think credit cards are only good for two things: rewards and building credit. But they do way more than that.

Here are five reasons (besides rewards) credit cards should be your default payment method.

1. Fraud liability is fundamentally different

You might already know that credit cards have "better" fraud protection than debit cards. But the protections are not just better -- they're structurally different.

With credit, the money was never yours to begin with. If someone runs $2,000 in fraudulent charges on your card, you're not actually out of pocket any money. Nothing leaves your checking account at all -- it's just a statement charge to dispute.

With debit, money leaves your account with every swipe -- even fraud. Then you're waiting to get it back while your bank investigates and makes it right. Meanwhile, there's a big hole in your checking account where your rent payment should be.

2. Your stuff is insured

Most credit cards come with protections that people forget about. The big ones:

Purchase protection for items that get damaged or stolen shortly after you buy them

for items that get damaged or stolen shortly after you buy them Extended warranty coverage that tacks extra time onto the manufacturer's warranty

that tacks extra time onto the manufacturer's warranty Return protection if a store won't take something back

if a store won't take something back Price protection on certain cards if an item drops in price soon after purchase

I've filed claims on a couple of these over the years, and they actually pay out. The catch is most people don't realize these exist, so they pay out of pocket for things their card would have covered.

3. You get 30-55 days before the bill is due

Earlier this year, I booked a $9,000 group vacation that I was splitting with a bunch of friends. They were good for the money, but I needed a couple weeks to collect everyone's share.

Putting it on a credit card meant I didn't need to use money immediately from my checking account. I had until the statement due date to gather the money -- which on most cards is 21-25 days after the statement cycle closes.

That's what the float really is. Depending on where you are in your billing cycle, you might have anywhere from 30 to 55 days between when you swipe and when the bill is due. It's flexibility built into your payment method, and it makes big or unexpected purchases easier to manage.

4. Disputes actually have teeth

Last year, I booked my son's summer camp for $1,300 on my credit card. It was at a small rec center with pretty basic IT systems, and somehow they ended up charging me twice.

When I saw the double charge in my credit card app, fixing it was super easy. I just tapped "dispute" and it was resolved by my credit card issuer the very next day.

That's the Fair Credit Billing Act doing its job. Federal law gives you chargeback rights when you pay with a credit card, which means you can dispute a charge and the burden of proof lands on the merchant.

With debit, you're mostly relying on the merchant's goodwill and your bank's discretion. Two very different positions to be in.

5. Travel and rental car coverage for common trip issues

Back to that Tacoma rental car. The agent quoted me something like $35 per day for collision damage coverage. On a five-day trip, that would have been $175 -- but I didn't need it because my travel card (and primary car insurance) covered me.

A lot of travel credit cards include rental car coverage as a built-in benefit. Many also cover trip delay reimbursement, lost luggage, and travel accident insurance.

If you travel even occasionally, knowing what your travel rewards card covers is worth 10 minutes of reading the benefits guide.

The bottom line

Yes, credit cards can be a slippery slope if you go on a spending spree and don't have the money to cover the bills. If you struggle with impulse buying, you should probably stay away from cards altogether and stick with debit or cash.

But if you're paying your bills on time and in full every month, credit cards are one of the most powerful financial tools you've got. The built-in perks can save you money and headaches you may never even notice.

See our picks for the top credit cards of 2026.