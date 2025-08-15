5 Reasons You Can Be Denied a Credit Card (Besides Your Credit Score)

If you've ever been shocked by a "We regret to inform you…" email, you're not alone.

A couple of years ago, I applied for two cards -- one from Amex and one from Citi -- and both slammed the door in my face, even with an 820+ credit score.

Turns out, banks look at way more than just your score when deciding whether to approve you. Here are five reasons you can be denied, even with a sparkling credit score.

1. You've applied for too many cards recently

When I get excited about a new card's perks or rewards, it's hard to not quickly hit "apply."

But here's the thing. Multiple recent applications can make banks nervous. It signals you might be desperate for credit or just chasing bonuses.

You may have heard of Chase's unofficial 5/24 rule… which says you'll be denied if you've opened five or more cards in the last 24 months, no matter your score. Other issuers have their own internal thresholds they don't publish.

In any case, if you've just opened a card, slowing down on new applications can work in your favor.

And when you're ready to apply again, make it count. Compare our list of top-rated credit cards to find the one that best fits your goals.

2. The bank remembers your past

Credit card issuers keep tabs on your history with them -- and that can cut both ways.

If you've had late payments, closed accounts right after earning a welcome offer, or frequently switched products, it could make them more hesitant to approve you.

On the flip side, a strong past relationship can work in your favor. Long-standing accounts in good standing, steady activity, and responsible use can actually boost your approval odds for new products with the same bank.

3. Your income is too low (or hard to prove)

My Amex denial had nothing to do with debt or payment history. It was about paperwork.

When you apply, you can list household income you have "reasonable access" to. I included my wife's salary in my application, and Amex requested proof of income.

The problem was I didn't have that paperwork on hand. My wife's a teacher, and I applied during summer break when we didn't have her most recent pay stubs handy. Without those documents ready, my application stalled out and eventually died on the vine.

Whatever you list on your application needs to be 100% accurate. And be prepared to back it up with documents if the issuer asks.

4. You already have a lot of debt

A high credit score doesn't always reflect the full picture of someone's finances.

You could be rocking an 820 FICO® Score and still owe a lot on mortgages, auto loans, or other cards.

Banks look at your overall debt-to-income ratio (DTI) to see if you can realistically handle more credit. If they think you're already carrying too much, they may deny your application, even if you've never missed a payment.

5. Your credit report isn't 100% accurate

Here's a scary stat: about 1 in 5 Americans have an error on their credit report, according to the FTC.

That's 20% of people who might be showing accounts they don't actually have -- or worse, being mistaken for someone else.

If a bank sees a suspicious account or a delinquency that isn't really yours, they may still decline you. That's why I check my credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com at least once a year to make sure everything's clean.

The takeaway

You should still work to increase your credit score and get it as high as possible. But it's not a free pass to any credit card you want.

Banks want to see consistent income, reasonable debt levels, a good past relationship, and clean credit reports.

If you get denied, it's not the end of the world. Figure out the reason, fix what you can, and try again when you're in a stronger position.

Explore our top-rated credit cards here and find the right fit for your profile.