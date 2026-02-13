5 Steps That Dramatically Cut Your Risk of Identity Theft in 2026

More than 1.15 million cases of identity theft were reported to the FTC in just the first three quarters of 2025, already surpassing all of 2024. Credit card fraud led the way, and the trend line is still moving up, all according to recent research.

The uncomfortable truth is most identity theft is not sophisticated. It succeeds because a few simple protections are missing.

Here are five steps that do the most work.

1. Make it harder to open accounts in your name

If you want the most bang for your buck, freeze your credit.

Most credit card fraud is not someone stealing the card already in your wallet. It's someone opening a brand new account that you don't know exists yet. A credit freeze blocks that.

A freeze is free, it doesn't hurt your score, and you can lift it when you actually need to apply for a new line of credit. But with it on, a thief can have your personal information and still hit a wall.

2. Stop giving thieves a direct line to your cash

Use credit cards for day-to-day spending whenever you can.

When your debit card gets compromised, the money comes straight out of your checking account. Then you're stuck waiting while the bank sorts it out.

Credit cards give you a buffer. Fraud protection is stronger, disputes are cleaner, and your actual cash stays untouched.

If you're going to swipe something at the gas pump, type a card into a website, or hand it to a server, a credit card is the safer tool.

The best credit cards earn free flights, hundreds in cash back, and come with massive welcome bonuses. You can compare the best cards available right here.

3. Keep as little money as necessary in a checking account

Most checking accounts pay little to no interest, but the bigger issue is exposure. Checking is the account tied to your debit card, your bill pay, and your everyday transactions. It is the account most likely to get hit first.

A simple rule: Keep enough for bills and a small cushion. Move the rest elsewhere.

The best place to start is with a high-yield savings account. They continue to pay around 10x the national average APY while coming with all the same protections as the big banks. Check out some of the top high-yield savings accounts available here.

4. Stop using the same password everywhere

As soon as your email and password combo is leaked or stolen, it gets used to try and login everywhere. The more you reuse the same login info, the more vulnerable you are.

The fix is boring but effective: unique passwords for important accounts, especially email and banking. A password manager makes this almost frictionless, but even without one, the key is the same.

5. Track what matters, not what looks impressive

Watch your accounts, not your credit score.

Fraud shows up earlier in places most people ignore:

New account alerts

Small "test" charges

Subscription renewals you didn't sign up for

Login notifications you didn't trigger

A quick weekly scan of your bank and credit card activity catches problems while they're still small. That's the whole game.

The simple goal for 2026

Most identity theft damage happens because problems go unnoticed for too long.

These five steps shorten that window dramatically. They block new accounts, limit access to cash, and surface fraud early.

There are no guarantees, but a few protections go a long way.