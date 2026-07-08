5 Things That Can Happen When You Charge $10,000+ on a Credit Card
Charging $10,000 or more on one credit card can set off fraud alerts and spike your credit utilization -- but not all of the effects are necessarily bad.
It's true that generally, card issuers don't like to see large purchases out of the blue, especially if it's unusual for your spending habits. But spending that much on the right card can also earn you serious rewards, which makes it an easier tradeoff to make.
Here's what can happen when you spend five figures on a credit card in one fell swoop.
1. Your card might get frozen for fraud review
Let's start with some of the downsides of a large purchase. First, a charge of tens of thousands of dollars is exactly what fraud detection systems are built to flag. That means it might take a bit of work to actually clear the purchase.
Issuers compare big purchases against your typical spending pattern, and a sudden jump can trigger a temporary hold while they confirm it's really you. Honestly, I don't mind this. There were over 1 million reported cases of identity theft and over 500,000 cases of credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Some issuers require verification for unusually large charges: a text confirmation, a one-time code, or a call to the cardholder before the transaction finalizes. This is even more common with new accounts, or purchases made somewhere you haven't shopped before.
Whatever the reason behind a five-figure charge, the safest approach is always: Know your limit, plan to pay it down fast, and keep your contact info updated to verify the purchase.
2. You could trigger a credit limit review
Large purchases can also prompt issuers to take a fresh look at your account. That review can go either way.
Some cardholders get offered a higher credit limit after a big, well-paid-off charge, while others could see their limit trimmed if the purchase is out of step with their income or payment history.
Payment history is always important with credit cards -- but even more so when you make a large purchase. If you handle your limit responsibly, though, it can be a positive in the long run.
Want a credit card that lets you make large purchases with ease? Check out our list of the best high-limit cards available now and find the one for you.
3. Your credit utilization could spike
Another thing to keep in mind: How a large purchase affects your credit utilization ratio -- the ratio of how much credit you're using compared to how much you have in total.
Credit utilization is one of the bigger factors in your credit score. If your credit limit is on the lower end, it's worth keeping in mind. For example, a $10,000 charge on a card with a $12,000 limit means you're using more than 80% of your credit on that card. If that's the only card you have to your name, that can raise some eyebrows.
Your scores can dip fast with that kind of jump -- but if you pay off your balance quickly, it'll be very short-lived. Aim to pay it off before the statement closes to limit the damage.
4. You could earn a card's welcome bonus with one purchase
Now for the good stuff. A $10,000 charge can wipe out the spending requirement on a welcome bonus in one shot. That can mean rewards worth hundreds or thousands of dollars for a purchase you'd (ideally) be making anyway.
Right now, for example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has an offer that's tied for its best-ever bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. A single five-figure purchase can get you that welcome bonus on its own -- a points haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
5. You could rack up real rewards on the right card
Finally, a $10,000 charge on, say, a 2% flat-rate card would net you $200 in rewards at once. Cards with bonus categories or travel redemption portals can mean even more value. Your big purchase could earn you a free flight, a night or two at a nice hotel, or cash back to put toward whatever you want
For anyone who's financing a big purchase anyway, the right rewards card is close to free money -- as long as it's paid off before interest applies.
Want to learn more? Check out our list of the best rewards credit cards available now and find the one for you.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.