5 Things That Can Happen When You Charge $10,000+ on a Credit Card

Charging $10,000 or more on one credit card can set off fraud alerts and spike your credit utilization -- but not all of the effects are necessarily bad.

It's true that generally, card issuers don't like to see large purchases out of the blue, especially if it's unusual for your spending habits. But spending that much on the right card can also earn you serious rewards, which makes it an easier tradeoff to make.

Here's what can happen when you spend five figures on a credit card in one fell swoop.

1. Your card might get frozen for fraud review

Let's start with some of the downsides of a large purchase. First, a charge of tens of thousands of dollars is exactly what fraud detection systems are built to flag. That means it might take a bit of work to actually clear the purchase.

Issuers compare big purchases against your typical spending pattern, and a sudden jump can trigger a temporary hold while they confirm it's really you. Honestly, I don't mind this. There were over 1 million reported cases of identity theft and over 500,000 cases of credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Some issuers require verification for unusually large charges: a text confirmation, a one-time code, or a call to the cardholder before the transaction finalizes. This is even more common with new accounts, or purchases made somewhere you haven't shopped before.

Whatever the reason behind a five-figure charge, the safest approach is always: Know your limit, plan to pay it down fast, and keep your contact info updated to verify the purchase.

2. You could trigger a credit limit review

Large purchases can also prompt issuers to take a fresh look at your account. That review can go either way.

Some cardholders get offered a higher credit limit after a big, well-paid-off charge, while others could see their limit trimmed if the purchase is out of step with their income or payment history.

Payment history is always important with credit cards -- but even more so when you make a large purchase. If you handle your limit responsibly, though, it can be a positive in the long run.

Want a credit card that lets you make large purchases with ease? Check out our list of the best high-limit cards available now and find the one for you.

3. Your credit utilization could spike

Another thing to keep in mind: How a large purchase affects your credit utilization ratio -- the ratio of how much credit you're using compared to how much you have in total.

Credit utilization is one of the bigger factors in your credit score. If your credit limit is on the lower end, it's worth keeping in mind. For example, a $10,000 charge on a card with a $12,000 limit means you're using more than 80% of your credit on that card. If that's the only card you have to your name, that can raise some eyebrows.

Your scores can dip fast with that kind of jump -- but if you pay off your balance quickly, it'll be very short-lived. Aim to pay it off before the statement closes to limit the damage.

4. You could earn a card's welcome bonus with one purchase

Now for the good stuff. A $10,000 charge can wipe out the spending requirement on a welcome bonus in one shot. That can mean rewards worth hundreds or thousands of dollars for a purchase you'd (ideally) be making anyway.

Right now, for example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has an offer that's tied for its best-ever bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. A single five-figure purchase can get you that welcome bonus on its own -- a points haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.