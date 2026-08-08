5 Things to Check Before You Apply for a Balance Transfer Card

The right balance transfer card can freeze your interest for well over a year and save you real money. The wrong one can cost you in fees, or a denial you didn't need.

So before you hit apply, run these five quick checks.

1. Check your FICO or VantageScore

The best balance transfer cards typically require good credit, so check your score before you apply. On the FICO scale, you'll want a credit score of roughly 670 or higher. For VantageScore, it's about 661 or higher.

There's a handful of ways to check your credit score for free. The easiest is looking inside your bank or credit card app. Many offer free credit score tracking.

Applying blind is the real risk. A denial will put a hard inquiry on your report, without getting the card. If your score isn't there yet, that's okay -- keep making on-time payments and lowering your balance to improve your score over time.

2. Confirm the new card will accept your transfer

You can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same bank. So you can't move a Chase balance onto another Chase card, or a Wells Fargo balance onto a different Wells Fargo card.

Just be sure to compare offers from other banks before you apply. Same issuer, no dice.

3. Know the balance transfer fee

Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you move. This is added straight to your balance on the new card.

On a $6,000 transfer, that's $180 to $300 up front.

Paying a fee isn't always bad. The average credit card interest rate sits at 21% APR as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. A one-time 3% to 5% fee beats a year of 21% interest, and it's not close.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card keeps its fee on the low end. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

It has no annual fee and a long 0% intro APR runway of 21 months on Balance Transfers, which is why it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period ends.