5 Things to Check Before You Apply for a Balance Transfer Card
The right balance transfer card can freeze your interest for well over a year and save you real money. The wrong one can cost you in fees, or a denial you didn't need.
So before you hit apply, run these five quick checks.
1. Check your FICO or VantageScore
The best balance transfer cards typically require good credit, so check your score before you apply. On the FICO scale, you'll want a credit score of roughly 670 or higher. For VantageScore, it's about 661 or higher.
There's a handful of ways to check your credit score for free. The easiest is looking inside your bank or credit card app. Many offer free credit score tracking.
Applying blind is the real risk. A denial will put a hard inquiry on your report, without getting the card. If your score isn't there yet, that's okay -- keep making on-time payments and lowering your balance to improve your score over time.
2. Confirm the new card will accept your transfer
You can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same bank. So you can't move a Chase balance onto another Chase card, or a Wells Fargo balance onto a different Wells Fargo card.
Just be sure to compare offers from other banks before you apply. Same issuer, no dice.
3. Know the balance transfer fee
Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you move. This is added straight to your balance on the new card.
On a $6,000 transfer, that's $180 to $300 up front.
Paying a fee isn't always bad. The average credit card interest rate sits at 21% APR as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. A one-time 3% to 5% fee beats a year of 21% interest, and it's not close.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card keeps its fee on the low end. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
It has no annual fee and a long 0% intro APR runway of 21 months on Balance Transfers, which is why it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after the intro period ends.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
4. Beware of the transfer window deadline
Most balance transfer cards only give you the 0% intro rate on transfers you complete within a set window after opening the account. That window could be 60 days, or maybe 120 days. The clock starts the day your account opens, not the day your card arrives.
If you don't plan ahead, there's a chance you'll miss the transfer window. Then you'll be paying the card's regular APR instead of 0%. Some cards also raise the transfer fee once the intro window ends. Either way, you lose the deal you signed up for.
So don't sit on your offer. Line up your balances before you apply, then start the transfer as soon as you're approved. Some issuers let you start the balance transfer process during the application.
5. Make sure the monthly math realistically fits your budget
Before you apply, divide your balance by the number of 0% intro APR months in the offer you're considering. That's the payment you need to hit each month to clear the debt before interest kicks back in.
A $6,000 balance divided evenly across an 18-month 0% intro APR window comes out to about $333 a month. But if you find a 21-month offer, that payment shrinks to $285 per month.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest windows out there. It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which earned it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A little homework goes a long way
I've never carried a balance myself, but I've watched people I care about dig out of one. The ones who succeed and become debt-free plan ahead.
Once you know your credit score and have a monthly budget in mind, compare the best 0% intro APR cards and pick the offer that suits your situation.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.