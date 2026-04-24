5 Things Your Credit Card Probably Covers That You're Paying for Separately

A few years back, my travel credit card covered my $120 Global Entry application fee as a travel credit. I was going to pay for it anyway, so it felt like I found free money!

Turns out, there's quite a lot of sneaky credit card perks that you might have access to but not even know about.

Here are five worth knowing about -- because if you're currently paying for any of these out of pocket, you might not need to.

1. Cellphone protection

Carrier device protection plans typically run $8-$20 a month. But many credit cards include similar coverage at no extra cost when you pay your monthly phone bill with that card.

Coverage usually includes theft and accidental damage, with limits around $600-$800 per claim and a small deductible.

Either way, it's worth comparing what your card offers to whatever your carrier is charging you. See top credit cards with cellphone protection -- some even have a $0 annual fee.

One thing to note: this coverage is typically secondary to any device protection plan you have through your carrier. If you don't have one, the card benefit usually steps in as the primary coverage.

2. Purchase protection

Purchase protection is a credit card benefit that covers new purchases against accidental damage or theft for the first 90-120 days after you buy them.

It's not universal across every card, but it's common enough that it's worth checking before you buy something pricey.

If you buy a new $1,200 MacBook and accidentally drop it into a pool two weeks later, purchase protection may cover the replacement.

3. Rental car insurance

Rental counters are very good at selling you coverage you may not need. Most travel credit cards include some form of rental car protection when you decline the counter insurance and charge the rental to your card.

Some cards offer primary coverage, others secondary -- so it's worth a quick check before your next trip. Here are our picks for cards with strong rental car coverage.

4. Extended warranties

A lot of cards add an extra year of warranty coverage on top of the manufacturer's warranty for eligible purchases. So if you buy a new dishwasher with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, your card might stretch that to two.

You usually don't need to register anything in advance -- just hold onto your receipt and card statement in case you need to file a claim later.

5. Travel credits and program fees

Going back to my $120 Global Entry application fee credit (which also covered TSA PreCheck®) -- many travel rewards cards include reimbursements for exactly this kind of thing.

Some also include trip cancellation coverage or lost baggage protection -- perks that add up fast if you travel regularly.

If your card has an annual fee, travel credits are often what make it worth paying. A card with a $95 annual fee that hands back $120 in travel credits is already paying for itself before you use any other benefit.

Our Foolish take

Your card's benefits guide is worth a quick read -- or call the customer service number one day when you're stuck in traffic. A 15-minute chat could save you a few hundred dollars in benefits you might not even know you have.

If your current card is light on perks, compare the top rewards cards of 2026 and find the one that suits you.