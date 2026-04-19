5 Unique Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

The American Express Platinum Card® has all the bells and whistles of a top travel card -- huge statement credits, lounge access, a giant welcome bonus offer and more (terms apply).

But it's also got plenty of other perks that you might not expect, whether you want to save on streaming services, Walmart purchases, or something else.

Here are five unique perks of the Platinum Card® that can save you a combined $1,000+ a year (as estimated by Motley Fool Money).

1. $300 a year in digital entertainment credits

Who doesn't spend hundreds a year on streaming services?

I definitely do. The Platinum Card® can help with that, though. It offers up to $300 a year ($25 a month) in statement credits to save on eligible "digital entertainment" services. That list includes Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and more. Terms apply; enrollment is required. Your credit will post automatically once enrolled.

So whether you're a big-time binge-watcher, or trying to save on your favorite publications -- or both -- the Platinum Card® can help.