5 Ways to Save Money on Groceries as Prices Spike

By simply using the right credit card with a high rewards rate for grocery spending, you could earn hundreds back each year.

The average grocery spend for two people is about $557 per month according to WalletHub. That's $6,684 per year .

Here are five ways we save money on groceries without sacrificing quality or going hungry.

Even so, groceries are one of our biggest budget categories. And in this inflation-heavy era, prices just keep creeping up. So we've built a routine of stretching every grocery dollar possible.

That's high for our family of four. But we stocked up on wine and hosted a lot last month. Usually, our bill hovers just under $1,000.

Take this top grocery card, for example. It offers 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (terms apply). For the average couple's spend, that alone can earn you over $360 back per year, with zero changes to your routine!

2. Use a grocery list and stick to it

You've probably heard this tip before, but making a grocery list (and actually sticking to it!) can make a huge difference.

When I plan our meals for the week, I write my list on a sticky note and bring it to the store. It keeps me on track to only buy what I need.

And the times I don't make a list? That's when random bags of chips and $7 craft beers sneak into my cart.

Pro tip: Try shopping online and using curbside pickup. Many grocery stores don't charge a fee if you meet a minimum spend (eg. $35). That helps you avoid temptations, see your total as you add items to your cart, and remove anything nonessential before checking out.

3. Ditch name brands for store brands

According to Consumer Reports, many store-brand products match (if not beat) name brands when it comes to taste and quality, often for a much lower price.

How much lower? It depends on the products, but on average you can expect a 20%-25% lower price for store-brand products. Even if you only saved $10 per week, that's $520 saved over the course of a year. Pair it with a high-yield savings account to earn interest on what you don't spend.

I know, ditching your go-to brand name can feel weird. But I challenge you to swap just one or two items on your next grocery run. If the store brand flops, no big deal -- just switch back.

4. Embrace apps and digital coupons

Let's be real. Nobody wants to sit at the kitchen table with a pile of flyers and a pair of scissors anymore. Thankfully, you don't have to.

These days, most grocery stores have their own mobile apps where you can quickly browse digital coupons. Just tap to "clip" the ones you want, and they're automatically applied at checkout when you scan your loyalty card or phone number.

Another place to check for digital deals is your bank or credit card app. Sometimes you'll find cash back deals for grocery stores that you can apply to your card before purchases. I recently got a 10% cash back deal for Ralphs (up to $90).

5. Shop less often

Here's a weird trick that works wonders for my family… Instead of taking multiple smaller shopping trips, we shoot for fewer, larger ones.

We now shop once every seven to 10 days instead of two or three times a week. Yes, the total bills are higher when we bulk buy. But it totally reduces our impulse spending and food waste, because we're better at using what we already have.

We also learned how to stretch meals, freeze and reinvent leftovers, and make creative use of stuff in our pantry.

The bottom line

There are plenty of thrifty grocery hacks out there, but these are the five big ones that actually move the needle for me and my ridiculous grocery bill.

You don't have to do them all. Just try one or two this month and see how it feels. Because every $10 you don't spend at the store means $10 that stays in your pocket (or goes toward something way more fun!)

