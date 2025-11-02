$5,000 in Debt? Here's How Much to Pay Monthly With a 0% Intro APR Card

If you've got $5,000 in credit card debt, you're not alone -- and you're definitely not doomed. The average American credit card balance is now $6,371, according to Motley Fool Money and TransUnion data, and it's still climbing.

In my opinion, the smartest way to tackle that kind of debt is using a balance transfer credit card with a 0% intro APR to knock it out for good. It gives you breathing room, stops interest cold, and lets every dollar you pay actually reduce your balance.

Let's look at exactly how much you should pay each month, and how to use a 0% intro APR card the right way to break the cycle once and for all.

How a balance transfer card actually works

A balance transfer card lets you move your existing credit card debt to a new card that offers a 0% introductory APR.

Most interest-free periods last 12 to 21 months, depending on the card. And during that time, all the payments you make go straight toward principal.

There is a small cost upfront. Most cards charge a balance transfer fee between 3% and 5% of the amount you move. So if you transfer $5,000, you'll pay about $150 to $250 as a one- time fee. But that's usually a small price to pay for the interest you'll save over time.

The main goal here is simple: pay off your full balance before the 0% intro period ends.

How much to pay monthly on $5,000

Most 0% APR offers last 12 to 18 months. The longer the interest-free window, the lower the monthly payment you'll need to clear your debt.

Let's say you transfer a $5,000 balance (with a 5% balance transfer fee), here's what your monthly plan could look like depending on the offer you get: