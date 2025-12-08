6% Cash Back Offer: This Bank of America Card Is One of the Best Cash Back Cards Now

Too many credit cards ask you to earn rewards on their terms: 3% here, 2% there. But what if there were a card that let you earn cash back on the things you actually spend the most on?

Luckily, there is: the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. With Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- and you'll get it for no annual fee.

Here's how to earn this valuable bonus, plus everything else to know about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.

Earn 6% cash back in a category of your choice

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates for your first 12 months:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Keep in mind that the elevated earning rates have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% back on everything.

For example, let's say you spent $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores. After that, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.

After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.

And now for the fun part -- the list of choice categories. They are:

Dining

Travel

Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans

Gas and EV charging stations

Drugstores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also lets you change your bonus category every month. Just note that if you don't make a switch, your previous selection rolls over.

And for the cherry on top, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with a solid, easy-to-earn welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Oh, and if you're a soccer fan: Bank of America is the official bank sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, and new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Visa® credit card holders can get special access to purchase match tickets during a limited-time window (while supplies last). More details here.