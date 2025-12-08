6% Cash Back Offer: This Bank of America Card Is One of the Best Cash Back Cards Now
Too many credit cards ask you to earn rewards on their terms: 3% here, 2% there. But what if there were a card that let you earn cash back on the things you actually spend the most on?
Luckily, there is: the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. With Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards, you can earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- and you'll get it for no annual fee.
Here's how to earn this valuable bonus, plus everything else to know about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card.
Earn 6% cash back in a category of your choice
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with the following earning rates for your first 12 months:
- 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% back after that);
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Keep in mind that the elevated earning rates have a spending cap: The rates apply up to $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category. After that, you'll earn an unlimited 1% back on everything.
For example, let's say you spent $1,500 in your choice category and $1,000 at grocery stores. After that, you'd hit the cap and earn 1% on all purchases for the rest of the quarter.
After your first year, the same earning rates and quarterly caps apply, only you'll get 3% in your category of choice instead of 6%.
And now for the fun part -- the list of choice categories. They are:
- Dining
- Travel
- Online shopping, streaming, cable, internet, and phone plans
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Drugstores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also lets you change your bonus category every month. Just note that if you don't make a switch, your previous selection rolls over.
And for the cherry on top, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card comes with a solid, easy-to-earn welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Oh, and if you're a soccer fan: Bank of America is the official bank sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, and new Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Visa® credit card holders can get special access to purchase match tickets during a limited-time window (while supplies last). More details here.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Preferred Rewards members rack up even more rewards
Still not sold? If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can get even more out of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Depending on your tier, you'll get an additional 25% to 75% bonus on every purchase.
That means:
- Your 3% category could go up to 3.75% to 5.25%
- Your 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs could rise to 2.50%-3.50%
- Your base 1% on other purchases could go up to 1.25%-1.75%
The 3% first-year bonus isn't eligible for the Preferred Rewards boost, but you'll still be set up for the long run if you're a Bank of America member.
Add it all up, and you're looking at one of the most valuable cash back cards available today -- one that lets you rack up rewards how you want.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card to apply today.
