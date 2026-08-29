6 Chase Sapphire Preferred Perks That Are Worth More Than the $95 Annual Fee
I had the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years, and I loved it. And that was before the 2026 refresh that made its perks even better.
Covering the $95 fee is easier than ever. It can happen a number of ways, and most of them barely take any effort. Here are the simplest.
1. The $100 hotel credit is a no-brainer
As part of the benefits update earlier this year, Chase doubled the hotel credit perk. You now get up to $100 back each anniversary year on hotels booked through Chase Travel.
That credit alone beats the $95 annual fee, and it posts automatically as a statement credit with no minimum spend.
Back when I carried the card, this hotel credit was $50. I used it every year pretty easily on road trips with my wife!
2. A complimentary Apple TV subscription (worth up to $156)
Right now, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can get a full year of Apple TV at no cost, a $156 value. You just have to activate it by Dec. 31, 2026. That's worth more than a year and a half of the annual fee.
To activate, just log in to your Chase account, open the Benefits & Rewards section, and tap Activate on the Apple TV tile. It will ask for your Apple ID to link your subscription to.
I'm a huge Apple TV fan. If you've never tried it and have this card, definitely activate it!
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
3. DashPass for foodies, worth $120
The card also includes a complimentary DashPass membership, a $120 value, for at least 12 months when you activate by Dec. 31, 2027.
This membership waives DoorDash delivery fees and cuts service fees. Plus there's a $10 monthly promo on non-restaurant orders.
I order more delivery than I'd like to admit, especially when my kids are going crazy and cooking isn't an option some nights. If you DoorDash a lot, you'll easily justify the card's $95 annual fee with this perk alone.
4. Earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, all travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ earns 5X points per dollar.
A single $2,000 trip earns 10,000 points -- easily worth more than $100 in travel. That one booking alone can out-earn the fee, before the 3X categories like dining and gas even count.
I just bought flights to Mexico for my family of four. Return tickets from LA to Cabo were $420 each, so that was a $1,680 trip. That kind of travel spending is exactly what travel rewards cards are built for.
5. Built-in travel insurance can save you thousands in a single trip
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has some of the best travel protections available, included at no cost. You just need to use the card to pay for your travel.
Trip cancellation and interruption coverage can reimburse up to $10,000 per traveler for covered reasons. It also has baggage delay coverage, trip delay coverage, and rental car insurance.
My buddy actually just made a decent-sized travel claim. His flight got cancelled last minute, stranding him in New York for a night. The airline gave him some credit, but his credit card insurance is what actually paid for the little things like hotel, Uber, meals, etc.
6. The welcome offer is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value
If you're a new cardholder, you could earn a welcome offer that dwarfs the $95 fee.
Right now you can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Those points are worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or even more with select bookings.
I'll be honest, it was the welcome offer that got me in the door years ago. It was too good to pass up, and I earned it with regular spending I was going to do anyway. But I still kept the card for many years afterwards -- I'm a huge fan of the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.
The fee pays for itself, then keeps going
If you already have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, there are more than a few ways to fully justify the $95 annual fee. A single hotel night each year could even do it.
And if you're considering the card and are worried about the $95, don't think too hard. Earning the welcome offer alone can justify the fee for years.
Billions of dollars in credit card rewards go unused every year, according to Motley Fool Money research. The ones who come out ahead are the ones who actually use the perks they're paying for.
Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.