6 Chase Sapphire Preferred Perks That Are Worth More Than the $95 Annual Fee

I had the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years, and I loved it. And that was before the 2026 refresh that made its perks even better.

Covering the $95 fee is easier than ever. It can happen a number of ways, and most of them barely take any effort. Here are the simplest.

1. The $100 hotel credit is a no-brainer

As part of the benefits update earlier this year, Chase doubled the hotel credit perk. You now get up to $100 back each anniversary year on hotels booked through Chase Travel.

That credit alone beats the $95 annual fee, and it posts automatically as a statement credit with no minimum spend.

Back when I carried the card, this hotel credit was $50. I used it every year pretty easily on road trips with my wife!

2. A complimentary Apple TV subscription (worth up to $156)

Right now, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can get a full year of Apple TV at no cost, a $156 value. You just have to activate it by Dec. 31, 2026. That's worth more than a year and a half of the annual fee.

To activate, just log in to your Chase account, open the Benefits & Rewards section, and tap Activate on the Apple TV tile. It will ask for your Apple ID to link your subscription to.

I'm a huge Apple TV fan. If you've never tried it and have this card, definitely activate it!