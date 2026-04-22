6 Credit Card Benefits Almost Always Worth More Than the Annual Fee

Nobody hands you a receipt for what your credit card earned you this year.

There's no summary, or tally, or line item showing what the annual fee cost versus what it returned. You pay the fee, use the card, and assume the rewards are worth it. Maybe they are, maybe they aren't.

Here's how to know for sure.

1. Statement credits that nearly cancel the fee

Some of the best cards offer statement credits for things like travel worth hundreds of dollars. These credits might not completely cover your annual fee on their own, but pairing your credits with another card perk almost always does.

Statement credits work best when they cover spending you were already going to do. If you're buying flights or paying for hotels anyway, a card that reimburses part of that spend is effectively cutting its own fee.

2. Airport lounge access

A single-visit day pass to most airport lounges runs $30 to $50 at the door. Cards with Priority Pass membership or proprietary lounge networks give you that access for free.

If you fly four or five times a year and use a lounge on each trip, you've covered a $95 or $150 annual fee just from that one benefit. Some premium cards advertise hundreds of dollars in lounge-related annual value. And you don't have to believe those full figures to see that even a fraction of it makes up for the fee.

Check out some of our favorite cards with airport lounge access right here.

3. TSA PreCheck® and Global Entry credit

Global Entry costs $100 and is good for five years, so that's $20 a year in real dollars. TSA PreCheck® runs $78 for five years, or about $16 a year. Neither amount sounds like a lot, but dozens of cards reimburse the application fee as a statement credit. You pay once, the card pays you back, and you get five years of faster airport lines.

On a card already delivering lounge access and a travel credit, this is a third benefit covering ground you'd pay for anyway.

4. Cellphone protection

This one most cardholders don't know they have. Certain cards automatically include cellphone protection when you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card. Screen repairs typically run $150 to $300 depending on the phone. A cracked screen you'd otherwise pay out of pocket becomes a covered claim.

The coverage limit and deductible vary by card, but most plans cover $600 to $800 per claim. On a card with a $95 annual fee, one phone repair in five years probably covers the fee for that entire period.

5. Trip cancellation and delay insurance

A standalone travel insurance policy for a single trip runs $50 to $200 or more, depending on the trip cost and coverage level. Cards with built-in trip cancellation and delay insurance cover the same ground automatically, on every trip you book with the card.

You don't notice this benefit until you need it. A canceled flight and an unexpected hotel stay add up fast. The card covering them is doing quiet, real work that doesn't show up in a rewards statement anywhere.

6. Purchase protection and extended warranty

Most electronics come with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Cards with extended warranty coverage automatically add one or two years on top of that. Purchase protection covers damage or theft on new items for a limited window after you buy them, but typically 90 to 120 days.

Both benefits apply the moment you swipe. You don't sign up for them, you don't pay extra, and you probably won't use them every year. But when you do, you'll be glad the card was in your wallet.

The fee is just the starting point

The cards that justify their annual fees aren't the ones with the most benefits. They're the ones with benefits that match how you actually spend. If you travel a few times a year, use a lounge twice, and replace a cracked screen once, a $95 annual fee can pay for itself three times over.

Ready to find a card that more than covers its annual fee? Compare some of our favorite travel credit cards here.