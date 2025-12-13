6 Little-Known Perks of Dollar Store Shopping
Welcome to Motley Fool Money! Be sure to give us a follow so you never miss a new post.
Save on All Sorts of Everyday Purchases
Items in dollar stores rarely cost $1 anymore -- but that hasn't stopped people from flocking to them to save. As Americans continue to grapple with high living costs -- particularly when it comes to food shopping -- sales at Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Family Dollar are booming.
Whether you're a recent convert or an old hand at dollar store shopping, here are some little-known tricks that could help you save even more.
1. You can use cash back apps
Cash back apps work in different ways, but a number of them will work in dollar stores. This is especially true for those that allow you to scan your receipts after you've been to the store. These apps let you earn money or points on your shopping and often also have bonus offers on specific products. Pay attention to the product sizes, as dollar store products may not fit the offer requirements.
Want to save even more on your next trip to the dollar store? See our list of the best cash-back credit cards available now.
2. You can use coupons… sometimes
Keep an eye out for store-specific coupons, as these can be a great way to snag the best bargains. Most dollar stores also accept manufacturer and other coupons, though there may be restrictions about how you can use them.
Check the fine print, too. As with cash back apps, the different-sized packaging in dollar stores can mean some coupons aren't valid. For example, if a coupon is only valid for a 52-fluid-ounce bottle of juice, you won't be able to redeem it on other sizes. You may also find there are limits on how many coupons you can use on any one day.
3. You don't have to do all your shopping there
Dollar stores might seem like the cheapest option, but they're often not -- especially not if you can bulk buy elsewhere.
The trick is to combine your dollar store shopping with regular stores and know where to get the best value for the things you buy frequently. Work out the cost per ounce and use your cellphone to check prices, even when you're in the store. Every home is different, so try to find a system that works for you.
Want an easy way to save at the supermarket? Check out our list of the best grocery credit cards available now.
4. You can snag bigger savings on sale days
Keep an eye out out for clearance days at your local dollar store. For example, Dollar General has regular clearance sales where you can save as much as 50% or more.
Watch out for sale alerts online, too. It's also worth signing up to your favorite dollar store's membership club so you're the first to hear about events and discounts. Dollar Tree has a Value Seekers Club, and Dollar General has myDG.
5. You can use your SNAP food benefits in dollar stores
SNAP food benefits are designed to help low-income families access nutritious food. The benefits are usually paid onto an EBT card, which can then be used in stores -- including dollar stores -- to pay for certain items.
Just know that wherever you shop, there are restrictions on what you can buy using SNAP dollars. For example, you generally can't use your food benefits to buy things like pet food, cleaning supplies, or pharmacy items.
6. There's almost always a dollar store close by
It's fair to say that there's been a dollar-store boom in recent years, with new locations popping up all over the U.S. ever since the pandemic. Now, roughly 75% of Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General, according to its website.
That makes it easier to combine a dollar store stop with the rest of your grocery shopping -- and easier than ever to save on everyday items.
Follow Motley Fool Money!
Be sure to follow Motley Fool Money to never miss a post!
Our Research Expert