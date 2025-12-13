6 Little-Known Perks of Dollar Store Shopping

Dollar stores might seem like the cheapest option, but they're often not -- especially not if you can bulk buy elsewhere.

The trick is to combine your dollar store shopping with regular stores and know where to get the best value for the things you buy frequently. Work out the cost per ounce and use your cellphone to check prices, even when you're in the store. Every home is different, so try to find a system that works for you.

