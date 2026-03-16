6 Reasons You Should Give Your Teenager a Credit Card

A recent survey found that 80% of teens have never heard of FICO credit scores or don't fully understand their purpose. That's not a knock on teens -- it's a gap the system created.

Research also shows that 68% of teens would take a financial literacy class if offered, yet only 31% say they have access to one.

One of the simplest things a parent can do is add their teenager as an authorized user on a credit card. Done right, it's a low-risk way to give your kid a massive head start -- financially and practically.

Here are six reasons why.

1. You can teach them how credit actually works

Most young adults get their first credit card in college with zero training. The result is predictable: overspending, late payments, and years of digging out of debt.

When your teen is still living under your roof, you've got more opportunity to explain how a credit card works in real time. You can show them why paying in full every month matters. You can explain credit utilization and why keeping balances low builds a stronger score.

Learning under your supervision beats learning the hard way -- with debt consequences.

2. It gives them a head start on their credit history

Credit scores reward age of accounts. The longer a card has been open, the more it helps.

When you add your teen as an authorized user, your card's history gets reflected in their credit file -- including your on-time payments and your account's age.

Even if they never touch the card, by the time they turn 18, they could already have a meaningful credit history built up thanks to you.

That matters when they apply for their first apartment, car loan, or card of their own.

Compare top no-annual-fee cards here that offer free authorized users.

3. It's a safety net they can actually use

No parent wants to think about their teenager stranded with a flat tire at 10 p.m. But emergencies happen.

A credit card in their wallet gives them a backup plan. And unlike cash, if they lose it, it has fraud protection and you can always cancel it.

4. You can monitor their spending and set limits

As the primary cardholder, you see every transaction. And that's a coaching tool, not a surveillance tool.

If your teen charges $200 at clothing stores three weekends in a row, that's a conversation starter. If they're using it wisely, that's positive reinforcement.

Just make sure you've set expectations and some ground rules before they start using it. Some examples:

They pay for their own charges each month

They stay under a spending limit you set together

They check their balance weekly so nothing sneaks up on them

Some issuers, like American Express, let you set hard spending limits on authorized user cards. That makes it even easier to keep guardrails in place.

5. You earn rewards on their spending too

Here's the fun part. Any purchase your teen makes with the card adds to your rewards balance.

It might not be a huge amount, but it can add up over time. If you're carrying a strong travel or cash back card, their everyday spending -- gas, food runs, school supplies -- earns you points or cash back.

6. It builds real-world financial confidence

Studies show around 75% of teens reported learning about personal finance from their parents -- not school, not social media. You.

That makes you their single most important financial teacher, whether you signed up for the job or not.

Giving your teen a credit card and walking them through it builds something that no classroom can fully replicate: real experience with real money. They'll learn what it feels like to see a statement, understand a due date, and take ownership of a financial decision.

Start them as an authorized user on a card you already love, set clear expectations, and check in regularly. By the time they leave for college or their first job, hopefully they'll already know what most 25-year-olds are still figuring out.

Browse all the top rewards cards in 2026 and find the right fit for your family.