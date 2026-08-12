6 Underrated Perks of the Chase Freedom Flex Card

There's no annual fee working against you, so the whole thing is upside.

You'll earn $200 after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. That's less than a couple hundred bucks a month, which is normal grocery-and-gas money for a lot of households.

The Chase Freedom Flex® has a welcome offer most people can earn without changing a thing.

Here are the ones worth knowing about.

But some of the best parts of this no-annual-fee card never make it to the marketing page. And a few can quietly save or earn you real money.

Most people sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees ) for its rotating bonus categories and never look past them. And that's OK -- it's an amazing category card.

We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

2. It earns Ultimate Rewards points, not just cash back

The cash back you earn is really Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which matters more than it sounds.

You can of course redeem those points for cash back or a statement credit. Nothing wrong with that. But the points can also be used to book travel.

And if you also hold a travel card like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, you can combine your points and potentially boost the redemption value. Instead of redeeming at $0.01 per point, you could stretch it up to 50% higher with the right travel bookings.

To see what those transferable points can unlock, our list of the best travel rewards credit cards is a good place to start.

3. It offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers

The Chase Freedom Flex® runs a 0% intro APR on both new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. An ongoing 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after. That combination is rarer than it looks. Most cards make you choose between a financing card and a rewards card, and this one does both with no annual fee.

With the average credit card interest rate sitting around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research, 15 months of breathing room is worth a lot.

4. Foreign transaction fees are going away

As of this writing, the Chase Freedom Flex® charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars.

But Chase has been emailing cardholders about the change. As of Sept. 20, 2026, the Chase Freedom Flex® will no longer charge foreign transaction fees.

Once the fee is gone, this no-annual-fee cash-back card becomes something you can actually take overseas.

5. It protects your purchases and extends warranties

Two of the Chase Freedom Flex®'s silent benefits kick in after you buy something. Purchase protection covers eligible new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item. Its extended warranty adds up to a year to eligible U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less.

You probably won't think about either one until a phone hits the pavement or a blender dies early. Purchase protection alone is one of the reasons I lean on credit cards vs. debit for any important appliance purchase.

6. Chase Offers adds discounts on top of your rewards

Chase Offers is a rotating set of merchant deals sitting inside your account, and most people scroll right past it.

Offers are free to activate and it's super easy. You just tap on the "+" icon next to the offer you want, then you get a statement credit after shopping at that merchant. The deals depend on where you shop, so they won't all be useful.

But stacking a Chase Offer on top of your regular rewards is free money for spending you'd do regardless.

The 5% categories are just the start

The rotating categories are still the card's main feature. You'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Max those out every quarter and you'll earn up to $300 in cash back a year. But it's the floor, not the ceiling.

There's even more value hiding in the perks above: the transferable points, the interest you never pay, the offers you activate. Find those, and you're maximizing one of the best no-annual-fee cards on the market.

Read our full Chase Freedom Flex® review to learn more and apply.