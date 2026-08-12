6 Underrated Perks of the Chase Freedom Flex Card
Most people sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) for its rotating bonus categories and never look past them. And that's OK -- it's an amazing category card.
But some of the best parts of this no-annual-fee card never make it to the marketing page. And a few can quietly save or earn you real money.
Here are the ones worth knowing about.
1. The welcome offer is almost too easy to earn
The Chase Freedom Flex® has a welcome offer most people can earn without changing a thing.
You'll earn $200 after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. That's less than a couple hundred bucks a month, which is normal grocery-and-gas money for a lot of households.
There's no annual fee working against you, so the whole thing is upside.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
2. It earns Ultimate Rewards points, not just cash back
The cash back you earn is really Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which matters more than it sounds.
You can of course redeem those points for cash back or a statement credit. Nothing wrong with that. But the points can also be used to book travel.
And if you also hold a travel card like one of the Chase Sapphire cards, you can combine your points and potentially boost the redemption value. Instead of redeeming at $0.01 per point, you could stretch it up to 50% higher with the right travel bookings.
To see what those transferable points can unlock, our list of the best travel rewards credit cards is a good place to start.
3. It offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers
The Chase Freedom Flex® runs a 0% intro APR on both new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. An ongoing 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies after. That combination is rarer than it looks. Most cards make you choose between a financing card and a rewards card, and this one does both with no annual fee.
With the average credit card interest rate sitting around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research, 15 months of breathing room is worth a lot.
4. Foreign transaction fees are going away
As of this writing, the Chase Freedom Flex® charges a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars.
But Chase has been emailing cardholders about the change. As of Sept. 20, 2026, the Chase Freedom Flex® will no longer charge foreign transaction fees.
Once the fee is gone, this no-annual-fee cash-back card becomes something you can actually take overseas.
5. It protects your purchases and extends warranties
Two of the Chase Freedom Flex®'s silent benefits kick in after you buy something. Purchase protection covers eligible new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item. Its extended warranty adds up to a year to eligible U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less.
You probably won't think about either one until a phone hits the pavement or a blender dies early. Purchase protection alone is one of the reasons I lean on credit cards vs. debit for any important appliance purchase.
6. Chase Offers adds discounts on top of your rewards
Chase Offers is a rotating set of merchant deals sitting inside your account, and most people scroll right past it.
Offers are free to activate and it's super easy. You just tap on the "+" icon next to the offer you want, then you get a statement credit after shopping at that merchant. The deals depend on where you shop, so they won't all be useful.
But stacking a Chase Offer on top of your regular rewards is free money for spending you'd do regardless.
The 5% categories are just the start
The rotating categories are still the card's main feature. You'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Max those out every quarter and you'll earn up to $300 in cash back a year. But it's the floor, not the ceiling.
There's even more value hiding in the perks above: the transferable points, the interest you never pay, the offers you activate. Find those, and you're maximizing one of the best no-annual-fee cards on the market.
Read our full Chase Freedom Flex® review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.