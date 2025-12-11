6 Ways to Stop Wasting Money at the Supermarket for Good
I'm a pretty money-conscious person -- except when it comes to food. Whether it's at the grocery store or out at restaurants, I spend a lot -- probably too much.
If you're like me, though, there are a few simple habits you can implement to save on your next trip to the supermarket. Here are six quick tips to get you started.
1. Only buy bulk items you consume every week
I'm a big fan of buying groceries in bulk. I also know people who hit the grocery store once a week (or more) to stock up on bulk produce, cheese, and other staples.
But if you're going to buy in bulk, follow this key rule: Only purchase bulk items that you eat weekly. If you buy items in bulk that you don't consume on a regular basis, there's a greater chance of them going bad.
2. Stay out of aisles you don't need
Here's another good one: Don't enter an aisle if it doesn't have something on your list. I'm definitely a victim of scoping out the candy and ice cream sections of the supermarket, just in case there was something tempting (spoiler alert -- there always was).
If ice cream isn't on your list, just stay out of that aisle, period. Otherwise, there's a good chance you're going to bring home a pint of chocolate chip cookie dough that you don't need.
3. Always have a list
In the past, I would wander into my local supermarket, browse the aisles, grab items I thought I needed, and repeat. That method didn't work well, though, because I often wound up buying things I didn't need. And I frequently came home without a key ingredient for a meal I wanted to make.
Nowadays, I shop with a list, and I suggest you do the same. A list can help you stay focused and potentially make it less likely that you'll buy additional items on a whim.
4. Shop without your kids if possible
Parents can't always pick and choose when their kids tag along for errands. But if you're able to shop solo, do it.
That's because when you bring your kids to the grocery store, there's a good chance they're going to beg for various items that look appealing. And there's also a good chance you're going to give into them, just to make your shopping experience go smoothly. If you can have your kids stay home while you shop, it could mean saving a buck here or there.
5. Don't shop when you're hungry
This one is the hardest for me: Don't go to the grocery store on an empty stomach.
That's because you're much more likely to buy extra items at the supermarket you don't really need. Again, you can't always time your shopping trips to coincide with when you've finished a meal. But one easy trick I employ is carrying a granola or protein bar with me at all times so that if I get hungry, there's an easy fix.
6. Buy generic products, especially when taste isn't be an issue
Not every product needs to be a top-of-the-line brand name. Especially when it comes to products that tend to take on the taste of a sauce or seasoning, like pasta, I'm a firm believer in buying the generic or store brand. It can often result in big savings.
Chances are, your family won't know the difference if their macaroni came without a fancy label on the box. Just make sure it's still smothered in cheese and you shouldn't have too many issues.
