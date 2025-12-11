6 Ways to Stop Wasting Money at the Supermarket for Good

I'm a big fan of buying groceries in bulk. I also know people who hit the grocery store once a week (or more) to stock up on bulk produce, cheese, and other staples.

But if you're going to buy in bulk, follow this key rule: Only purchase bulk items that you eat weekly. If you buy items in bulk that you don't consume on a regular basis, there's a greater chance of them going bad.

