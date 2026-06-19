$600 in Credits and a 100,000-Point Bonus: Why I Finally Applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred
I've been putting off applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years. As soon as I heard about the card's recent refresh, though, I ran out of excuses.
The updated Chase Sapphire Preferred adds new earning categories, a handful of upgraded perks, and the most compelling welcome bonus the card's ever offered. It's now incredibly easy to justify the $95 annual fee -- even if you're an infrequent traveler like me.
Here's what finally made me apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Chase Sapphire Preferred: A welcome bonus worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value
Right now for a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering a sign-up bonus that's tied for its highest ever. New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
At the standard rate of $0.01 apiece, that's a points haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee, right off the bat. If you transfer points to one of Chase's many travel partners, they can be worth even more.
The $5,000 spending requirement is worth factoring in -- you've got 3 months to hit it, but it's definitely on the higher end for a mid-tier travel card. If you can swing it, though, you're looking at one of the best bang-for-buck sign-up bonuses out there.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Unlock $600 in new, updated, and existing perks
The Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh also added a few exceptionally valuable perks for a card at this price point.
New cardholders can now get a complimentary year of Apple TV+ when activated by Dec. 31, 2026 (terms apply) -- a $156 value, already more than offsetting the $95 annual fee.
On top of that, there's now a credit of up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS. The card's annual hotel credit also doubled from $50 to $100 for stays booked through Chase Travel.
Then there's the DashPass subscription, which unlocks $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on DoorDash for at least a year when activated by Dec. 31, 2027. You'll also get a $10 monthly promo credit for non-restaurant orders on DoorDash. Those two perks are worth up to $240 combined.
Stack all of those perks, and you're looking at $616 in first-year perks against a $95 annual fee. That's as close to a no-brainer as you'll find on a budget travel card like this.
Plus: 3X points on gas, vacation rentals, and more
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred picked up two new 3X earning categories -- it now earns 3X points on gas & EV charging, as well as 3X points on vacation homes. Here's what the full earning structure looks like now:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Again, those are some of the best earning rates you'll find -- not just on a card with a $95 annual fee, but on any top travel card.
Who is the new Chase Sapphire Preferred right for?
Honestly? Pretty much everyone.
The updated Chase Sapphire Preferred covers enough everyday spending categories -- dining, gas, streaming, groceries -- that it's hard to imagine someone who wouldn't get real value out of it. Add in over $600 in credits against a $95 annual fee, and the card can pay for itself before you book a single flight.
It's a natural fit for everyone from frequent flyers to once-a-year travelers -- basically, anyone who wants an inexpensive travel card that rewards you in all kinds of ways.
Want to learn more? Check out our full card review to see if the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is right for you.
FAQs
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No -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred charges no foreign transaction fees, making it a great card to use internationally.
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No -- you can add authorized users to the Chase Sapphire Preferred at no additional cost.
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Chase allows one new cardmember bonus per Sapphire card per lifetime. If you have not previously had or earned a new cardmember bonus for the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you are eligible to earn the current welcome bonus.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.