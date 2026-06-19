$600 in Credits and a 100,000-Point Bonus: Why I Finally Applied for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

I've been putting off applying for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for years. As soon as I heard about the card's recent refresh, though, I ran out of excuses.

The updated Chase Sapphire Preferred adds new earning categories, a handful of upgraded perks, and the most compelling welcome bonus the card's ever offered. It's now incredibly easy to justify the $95 annual fee -- even if you're an infrequent traveler like me.

Here's what finally made me apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: A welcome bonus worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value

Right now for a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering a sign-up bonus that's tied for its highest ever. New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

At the standard rate of $0.01 apiece, that's a points haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee, right off the bat. If you transfer points to one of Chase's many travel partners, they can be worth even more.

The $5,000 spending requirement is worth factoring in -- you've got 3 months to hit it, but it's definitely on the higher end for a mid-tier travel card. If you can swing it, though, you're looking at one of the best bang-for-buck sign-up bonuses out there.