63% of Credit Card Users Don't Pay Their Bills in Full Every Month. Here's What to Do if You're Behind

I've never paid credit card interest. Not because I'm smarter than anyone, but because I grew up overly scared of debt and my Mum would kill me if I dared buy something I couldn't pay off in full.

Most people aren't so lucky. As of Q1 2026, about 63% of cardholders don't pay their balance in full each month, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. With the average card rate on general-purpose cards currently around 24%, that gap gets expensive fast.

If you're behind on credit card payments, here are a couple moves that can help.

Why carrying a balance costs so much right now

At 24% APR, a $6,000 balance costs roughly $1,440 per year in interest. And with the Fed raising rates, I've got a feeling APRs will continue to rise and it'll cost even more.

The higher the interest rate, the harder it is to tackle a balance -- especially if you're making only minimum payments.

Minimum payments (e.g. paying just interest + 1% of the balance each month) means the majority of each payment is going to interest, so the balance barely moves. That same $6,000 at 24% APR would take over 25 years to pay off with only minimum payments. It's a trap, and it's built that way on purpose.

The fastest fix if you can still qualify: a balance transfer

A balance transfer card moves your existing debt onto a new card with a 0% intro APR for a set stretch of months.

During that promo window, no interest is charged, so every dollar you pay gets applied straight to the balance. It does come with a balance transfer fee, but it's usually small compared to the interest you avoid.

Here's the math. If you move $6,000 to a card with 21 months of 0% intro APR, and make monthly payments of $300 per month, you'd avoid $1,738 in interest charges.

Even with a transfer fee of 3% ($180 in this case) you come out way ahead.

I've helped countless families cut their debt this way. But it starts with qualifying for a new card, with a good credit score -- usually a score around 670 or higher.

One encouraging sign: banks have been loosening card approvals lately, per the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. That means qualifying may be more doable than it was a year ago.