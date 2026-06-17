7 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card

The American Express Platinum Card® is the kind of card that requires a little homework before you apply.

At $895 a year (see rates and fees), it's one of the priciest cards on the market -- but it comes loaded with perks that, if you actually use them, can cover the annual fee several times over.

And whether you want to save on travel, dining, streaming, or something else, there's probably a Platinum Card® perk for that. Here are seven of my favorites worth knowing about before you apply.

1. Global Lounge Collection access

This is one of the card's biggest selling points. Amex's lounge network is the largest of any card issuer, covering Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Club, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. If you fly often and love the airport lounge experience, you probably can't do better than the Platinum Card®.

This perk's a bit harder to quantify than some others -- Amex values it at more than $850 annually -- but if you enjoy traveling in style, it can go a long way.