7 Benefits of the Amex Platinum Card
The American Express Platinum Card® is the kind of card that requires a little homework before you apply.
At $895 a year (see rates and fees), it's one of the priciest cards on the market -- but it comes loaded with perks that, if you actually use them, can cover the annual fee several times over.
And whether you want to save on travel, dining, streaming, or something else, there's probably a Platinum Card® perk for that. Here are seven of my favorites worth knowing about before you apply.
1. Global Lounge Collection access
This is one of the card's biggest selling points. Amex's lounge network is the largest of any card issuer, covering Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Club, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. If you fly often and love the airport lounge experience, you probably can't do better than the Platinum Card®.
This perk's a bit harder to quantify than some others -- Amex values it at more than $850 annually -- but if you enjoy traveling in style, it can go a long way.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. $600 in annual hotel credits
The Platinum Card® also offers up to $600 per year in credits toward stays at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.) Terms apply.
This perk has a narrow use case, but it's also one of the most valuable. For travel rewards lovers who'd be booking luxury hotels anyway, this credit alone can cover two thirds of the Platinum Card®'s annual fee.
3. $400 Resy dining credit
The Platinum Card® offers up to $400 per year ($100 per quarter) in dining credits on Resy purchases. Terms apply; enrollment required. That's one of the card's more usable credits for cardholders in big cities who eat out regularly.
The credit applies at over 10,000 U.S. Resy restaurants, which tend to be high-end spots in major markets. This one's great for a night on the town at home or a big getaway to another city.
4. 5X points on flights and prepaid Amex Travel hotels
The Platinum Card® doesn't skimp on earning rates, either. You'll earn 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, and 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
That's one of the best earning rates on airfare you'll find on a consumer card. Also keep in mind that your Membership Rewards® points can be transferred to a total of 20 airline and hotel partners, making them extra valuable.
5. $300 in digital entertainment credits
This one has to be my favorite. The Platinum Card® offers up to $300 per year ($25 per month) in credits to save on "digital entertainment," including popular streaming services and news publications. Partners here include Disney+, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. Terms apply; enrollment required.
That makes for one of the more flexible, everyday credits on this top luxury card. And for anyone already paying for a handful of subscriptions, you'll barely have to change a thing to save.
6. Marriott Bonvoy Gold and Hilton Honors Gold status
Amex Platinum Card® members also receive complimentary Gold status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. Terms apply; enrollment required.
Neither is top-tier status, but both come with useful perks: bonus points on stays, potential room upgrades, and late checkout when available. For occasional hotel travelers, this is an easy value that, again, costs nothing extra.
7. $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One credit
Finally, add the card to your Uber account, and Platinum Card® members get $15 in Uber Cash per month (plus a bonus $20 in December) for a total of $200 per year, usable on U.S. Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Terms apply. That's basically free money every month to use on rideshares and food delivery.
On top of that, the card covers up to $120 per year toward an Uber One membership when you use the Platinum Card® to pay. Benefits of Uber One include $0 delivery fees, 6% back on rides, 10% back on orders, and more.
For frequent Uber users, that's $320 in combined annual value.
We're just scratching the surface here. Want to see how else the Platinum Card® can help you save? Check out our full American Express Platinum Card® review to learn if the card's right for you today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
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