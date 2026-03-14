7 Benefits of the Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card
If you want a travel credit card but don't want to deal with annual fees, complicated points systems, or rotating categories, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is one of the simplest options available.
It's built around a straightforward idea: Earn points on everyday spending and redeem them easily for travel.
That simplicity is exactly why it consistently ranks among the best no-annual-fee travel cards. Here are the benefits that make it stand out.
1. A $250 welcome bonus that's easy to earn
The card currently offers 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.
That spending requirement is far lower than most travel cards, which often require $3,000 to $4,000 in spending to unlock a bonus.
For most households, $1,000 in 90 days is easy to reach through normal spending.
2. No annual fee
Most travel credit cards charge annual fees somewhere between $95 and $900
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card charges $0.
That means every dollar of rewards you earn is in the green. You never have to worry about earning enough rewards to justify a fee.
For occasional travelers or people just starting with travel rewards, that's a major advantage.
3. 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles
The card includes:
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles
- 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 billing cycles if completed within the first 60 days
- A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period
Transferring existing credit card debt to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card is one of the smartest ways to finally get out of debt. You don't have to pay interest for 15 billing cycles, meaning every dollar you pay goes directly to lowering your balance.
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Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
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If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
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- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
4. Simple rewards on every purchase
The card earns 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases. There are no rotating categories to activate and no spending caps to track.
You simply use the card for your normal spending and the points accumulate automatically.
That makes it one of the easiest travel rewards systems to manage.
5. Points redeem easily for travel
Many travel cards require you to book through a special portal to get the best value, but this card works differently.
You can redeem points for statement credits toward travel purchases like flights, hotels, rental cars, or vacation packages.
That means you can book travel wherever you want and apply your points afterward. The redemption value is straightforward as well: 10,000 points = $100 toward travel.
Read our full review of the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card right here and decide if you want to start earning toward your next vacation.
6. Extra rewards for Bank of America customers
If you already bank with Bank of America, the rewards can get significantly larger.
Members of the Preferred Rewards program can earn 25% to 75% more points on every purchase.
That means your base earning rate can increase from 1.5 points per dollar to as much as 2.62 points per dollar.
For existing customers, that's one of the most powerful perks of the card.
7. No foreign transaction fees
Many credit cards charge a 3% fee on purchases made outside the United States.
This card charges no foreign transaction fees, which makes it useful for international travel.
It's a small detail that can save a surprising amount of money on overseas trips.
Why this card works for so many people
Some travel cards try to win people over with dozens of complicated perks.
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card takes a different approach.
It focuses on the basics:
- A solid welcome bonus
- Simple rewards on everyday spending
- Easy travel redemptions
- No annual fee
For people who want travel rewards without the complexity, that combination is hard to beat.
If you want to see how it compares with other options, you can also check out our full list of the best travel credit cards available right now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.