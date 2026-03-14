7 Benefits of the Bank of America Travel Rewards Credit Card

If you want a travel credit card but don't want to deal with annual fees, complicated points systems, or rotating categories, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is one of the simplest options available.

It's built around a straightforward idea: Earn points on everyday spending and redeem them easily for travel.

That simplicity is exactly why it consistently ranks among the best no-annual-fee travel cards. Here are the benefits that make it stand out.

1. A $250 welcome bonus that's easy to earn

The card currently offers 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days.

That spending requirement is far lower than most travel cards, which often require $3,000 to $4,000 in spending to unlock a bonus.

For most households, $1,000 in 90 days is easy to reach through normal spending.

2. No annual fee

Most travel credit cards charge annual fees somewhere between $95 and $900

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card charges $0.

That means every dollar of rewards you earn is in the green. You never have to worry about earning enough rewards to justify a fee.

For occasional travelers or people just starting with travel rewards, that's a major advantage.

3. 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles

The card includes:

0% intro APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles

0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 billing cycles if completed within the first 60 days

A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period

Transferring existing credit card debt to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card is one of the smartest ways to finally get out of debt. You don't have to pay interest for 15 billing cycles, meaning every dollar you pay goes directly to lowering your balance.