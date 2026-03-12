7 Benefits of the Capital One Venture X Card

I've reviewed and tested dozens of travel cards over the years -- but the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the one my wife and I actually use personally. And I don't recommend something I carry in my own wallet lightly.

Yes, it has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But here's the thing: just a couple of its core perks essentially cancel that fee out before you've even thought about the rewards. The rest is pure upside.

Here are the top benefits that make the Capital One Venture X Card one of the best travel cards available right now.

1. An early spend bonus worth $750 in travel

Let's start with the one that pays off big right out the gate.

New cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when they spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

For context, that could cover a round-trip flight for two, a few nights at a hotel, or a solid chunk towards a bigger trip.

The spending requirement sounds like a lot. But spread across a few months, that's manageable for most households when you factor in groceries, gas, bills, and everyday spending.

2. A flexible $300 annual travel credit

This perk alone covers most of the annual fee cost.

Every year, you get a $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Travel. Book one family trip, one work trip, or even just a long weekend -- and that credit will apply towards it.

You don't need to activate anything or enroll. Just book through the portal and it applies automatically.

3. 10,000 bonus miles every year on your anniversary

Starting on your first card anniversary, Capital One drops 10,000 bonus miles into your account each year -- equal to $100 toward travel.

Stack that on top of the $300 travel credit, and you're now looking at $400 in annual value. That's $5 more than the annual fee, every single year, without spending a dollar on rewards. Just holding the card gets you there.