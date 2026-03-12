7 Benefits of the Capital One Venture X Card
I've reviewed and tested dozens of travel cards over the years -- but the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the one my wife and I actually use personally. And I don't recommend something I carry in my own wallet lightly.
Yes, it has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But here's the thing: just a couple of its core perks essentially cancel that fee out before you've even thought about the rewards. The rest is pure upside.
Here are the top benefits that make the Capital One Venture X Card one of the best travel cards available right now.
1. An early spend bonus worth $750 in travel
Let's start with the one that pays off big right out the gate.
New cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when they spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
For context, that could cover a round-trip flight for two, a few nights at a hotel, or a solid chunk towards a bigger trip.
The spending requirement sounds like a lot. But spread across a few months, that's manageable for most households when you factor in groceries, gas, bills, and everyday spending.
2. A flexible $300 annual travel credit
This perk alone covers most of the annual fee cost.
Every year, you get a $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Travel. Book one family trip, one work trip, or even just a long weekend -- and that credit will apply towards it.
You don't need to activate anything or enroll. Just book through the portal and it applies automatically.
3. 10,000 bonus miles every year on your anniversary
Starting on your first card anniversary, Capital One drops 10,000 bonus miles into your account each year -- equal to $100 toward travel.
Stack that on top of the $300 travel credit, and you're now looking at $400 in annual value. That's $5 more than the annual fee, every single year, without spending a dollar on rewards. Just holding the card gets you there.
4. Serious rewards on travel and everyday spending
If you book travel through Capital One Travel, the miles pile up fast. Here are the earning rates for spending with the card:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That last point matters more than people realize. In fact, that's where my wife and I do most of our spending.
Many travel rewards cards drop down to 1X on everyday purchases outside their bonus categories. The Capital One Venture X Card gives you unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases -- so it works well as a daily driver card.
5. Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide
If you've ever paid $30 for a sad airport sandwich while sitting on a crowded terminal floor, this perk will make that experience a thing of the past.
Capital One Venture X Card holders get access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide after enrollment, including Capital One Lounges, and participating Priority Pass lounges.
Most lounges offer free food, free drinks, actual seats, and enough quiet to remember what traveling used to feel like.
6. Up to $120 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
No one enjoys the security line shuffle. The Capital One Venture X Card covers up to $120 in statement credits toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® -- more than enough to cover the application fee for either program.
Global Entry ($120) includes TSA PreCheck® automatically. So that's a good option, especially if there's a likelihood of you traveling internationally in the next five years.
7. Flexible miles you can actually use
Last but not least, Capital One miles are really straightforward to redeem. And there's a ton of flexibility.
You can use them to cover flights, hotels, and rental cars -- either through Capital One Travel or as a statement credit against previous travel purchases.
But if you want to stretch your miles further, you can transfer them to more than 15 travel loyalty programs, including popular airline and hotel partners.
Award winner: "Best Travel Card of 2026"
The Capital One Venture X Card recently took home our Best Travel Credit Card award for 2026.
And it's easy to see why. The $300 travel credit and 10,000 anniversary miles effectively cover the $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) every year. Add with a strong early spend bonus, generous rewards, airport lounge access, and flexible miles -- this card is tough to beat.
It's available to applicants with excellent credit. If that's you, it's worth a serious look.
Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply.
